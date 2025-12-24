Baahubali The Epic OTT release: When and where to stream SS Rajamouli's blockbuster re release

Baahubali The Epic OTT release: SS Rajamouli’s re-released film Baahubali: The Epic, which is an amalgamation of his films Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), is getting a digital release after its theatrical release on October 31. Baahubali The Epic OTT release: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in a still from the film.

When and where to watch Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic is releasing on Netflix on Thursday (December 25) for Christmas. While the social media accounts of Netflix India have yet to make the announcement at the time of writing, the app reveals that the film is to arrive on the platform this Thursday.

The film’s runtime stands at 3 hours and 43 minutes, while the synopsis reads: “Years after his father was betrayed, a warrior battles to reclaim the throne of Mahishmati in this remastered single version of the epic two-part series.” The end of the film announces the animated film, Baahubali: The Eternal War, to be directed by Ishan Shukla.

A screengrab of the release announcement of Baahubali: The Epic on Netflix.

Baahubali: The Epic re-release run

Baahubali: The Epic is getting a release on OTT 55 days after its theatrical release. Most Telugu films are released on OTT platforms 3 weeks after their theatrical release, with exceptions made in rare cases. The film, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Nassar, collected ₹51.72 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

This makes it the highest-grossing re-released film, surpassing the re-release collections of films like Sanam Teri Kasam, Tumbbad, and Ghilli. Baahubali collected ₹650 crore worldwide, while Baahubali 2 made ₹1788 crore. This makes it the second-highest-grossing franchise in India after YRF Spy Universe.

SS Rajamouli’s work

Rajamouli directed the 2022 film RRR, following the Baahubali films, which starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The Naatu Naatu song from the film bagged a Golden Globe and an Oscar, putting the filmmaker on the global map. He is now directing Varanasi with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is slated for release for Sankranthi 2027.