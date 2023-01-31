Chiranjeevi shares health update on Taraka Ratna, says he's recovering: ‘Great relief to know there’s no further danger’

Actor Chiranjeevi on Tuesday took to Twitter to share an update on the health condition of Taraka Ratna, who was recently hospitalised after he collapsed during a political foot march and suffered a cardiac arrest in Kuppam. Chiranjeevi said that he’s relieved to know that Taraka is recovering well and there’s no great danger. (Also Read | Jr NTR visits Taraka Ratna at hospital, says he's ‘stable but critical’)

Chiranjeevi shared an update in Telugu. The translation of his tweet read, “It was a great relief to hear that brother Taraka Ratna is recovering quickly and there is no further danger. Wishing him a full recovery soon and return home to those doctors who saved him from this situation. Thank God for that. May you have a long and healthy life dear Tarakaratna!”

Last Friday, Taraka was part of the political rally that was kicked off by former chief minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh. On Friday, it was actor Nandamuri Balakrishna who confirmed that Taraka Ratna suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical aid.

Taraka Ratna was later shifted to a Bangalore Hospital and is currently in a coma. On Saturday, The Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru, issued a statement to provide a health update.

A part of the statement read, “He was found to have an Anterior Wall Myocardial Infarction with Balloon Angioplasty, on Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) and Vasoactive support. He was transferred to NH via road at 1 am on 28th January. On arriving at NH higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after the Myocardial Infarction, and evaluation of his condition will continue with treatment under standard guidelines and protocols.”

On Sunday, speaking to reporters after visiting his cousin, Jr NTR said, “He’s fighting and responding to the medical treatment. Apart from his own willpower, he has our grandfather’s blessings and prayers of all his well-wishers. He’s stable but critical. He’s not on ECMO.”

The 39-year-old actor made his acting debut in the 2002 Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu. He’s popular for his work in other movies such as Taarak, Bhadri Ramudu, Manamantha and Raja Cheyyi Vesthe. He was recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu web series 9 Hours.

