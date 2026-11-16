Chiranjeevi takes a stand against AI misuse and digital impersonation of actors, submits memo to union ministry after meeting Amit Shah

Earlier this month, actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan hosted union minister Amit Shah at their Hyderabad home. The duo met with the minister to discuss the impact of AI misuse and digital impersonation on the film and television industry. On Monday, upon the minister’s advice, Chiranjeevi took a stand against AI misuse and submitted a memorandum to the union ministry. He also hoped that the concerns would be taken into consideration.

Chiranjeevi's memorandum seeks stronger safegaurds against AI misuse and digital impersonation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: VFX expert Arun Kumar calls for law to mandate bold labelling of AI on social media amid Janhvi Kapoor, Keerthy Suresh flagging misuse | HT Exclusive)

Chiranjeevi submits memo in AI misuse, digital impersonation

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

On Saturday, Chiranjeevi met union minister Kishan Reddy and submitted a memo on AI misuse and related issues, on Amit Shah’s advice. Posting the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, the actor wrote, “Following my recent meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and as advised by him, I have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu, addressed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, seeking stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes and digital impersonation.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Grateful to Shri Kishan Reddy garu for his assurance to coordinate with the concerned ministries and take these concerns forward,” he further wrote, hoping the concerns are taken into consideration, adding, “Protecting the dignity, identity and creative rights of artists, alongside the safety of every citizen, is a shared responsibility. Technology should enhance creativity, not destroy dignity. #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Grateful to Shri Kishan Reddy garu for his assurance to coordinate with the concerned ministries and take these concerns forward,” he further wrote, hoping the concerns are taken into consideration, adding, “Protecting the dignity, identity and creative rights of artists, alongside the safety of every citizen, is a shared responsibility. Technology should enhance creativity, not destroy dignity. #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What Chiranjeevi’s memorandum against AI misuse says

Chiranjeevi called for urgent, stronger legal safeguards against AI-generated deepfakes, digital impersonation, and the misuse of the identity, likeness, and creative content of those in the film and TV industry. The memo addressed to Amit Shah details their meeting on November 2, with Chiranjeevi highlighting concerns about AI misuse.

“As mentioned to you Sir, in recent times abuse of Al has emerged as a matter of serious concern affecting the dignity, reputation, privacy and professional rights of artists and other members of the Indian film and television industries. Undoubtedly, the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence has opened extraordinary opportunities for creativity and innovation,” reads Chiranjeevi’s memo, adding, “However, its misuse through deepfake technology, unauthorised digital impersonation, voice cloning, fabricated videos and manipulated audiovisual content has created an alarming situation.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chiranjeevi also flagged concern as such morphed content hurts identities and reputations built by artistes, sometimes over decades. “Artists who have dedicated decades to building their identities and reputations are increasingly vulnerable to having their faces, voices, performances and creative works digitally reproduced or manipulated without their knowledge or consent. Such misuse can cause serious reputational damage, emotional distress, financial exploitation and loss of public trust. It can destroy lives and reputations built over decades of hard work within seconds. It is an extremely time sensitive problem. Hence we request a time bound remedy,” reads his note.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What Chiranjeevi urges from the union ministry

Chiranjeevi also submitted suggestions for government perusal, which read, “Protection of Identity and Likeness: Establish clear legal safeguards against unauthorised commercial or malicious use of an individual's face, voice, image, likeness and identifiable characteristics through Al technologies.”

He also suggested, “Mandatory Consent: Require explicit and informed consent before digitally reproducing or modifying a person / artist's identity, voice or performance, subject to appropriate legal exceptions,” and “Strict Penalties: Provide effective civil and criminal remedies, proportionate penalties and appropriate enforcement measures against malicious deepfake creation, circulation, impersonation, exploitation and defamatory misuse.”

This comes after several South Indian actors such as Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Rukmini Vasanth, Sreeleela, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunainaa, and more fell prey to AI misuse and flagged it on social media.