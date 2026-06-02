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Delhi HC orders takedown of pornographic, deepfake, AI content targeting Naga Chaitanya; gives sites 24 hours to comply

Naga Chaitanya had moved court alleging violation of his personality rights through deepfake and pornographic content.

Jun 02, 2026 10:09 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Actor Naga Chaitanya scored a big victory in the Delhi High Court on Monday in his plea to protect his personality rights. The court granted the actor interim protection against the unauthorised use of his name, image, voice, likeness and other personality attributes on pornographic websites, online merchandise platforms and YouTube channels.

Delhi HC protects Naga Chaitanya's personality rights

Naga Chaitanya had moved court for the protection of his personality rights.

On Monday, Justice Jyoti Singh passed the order while hearing a commercial suit filed by the actor seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. Chaitanya had alleged that many sites were hosting pornographic content, AI-generated deepfakes, defamatory material and unauthorised merchandise exploiting his identity.

After considering the pleadings and documents on record, the Court held that the plaintiff had established a prima facie case for the grant of an ex parte ad interim injunction.

The court order noted that Naga Chaitanya is a well-known actor with a career spanning over 15 years, during which time he has earned goodwill, reputation and public recognition. The actor, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, has worked primarily in the Telugu film industry with some appearances in Hindi films as well.

The restraint specifically extends to the use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, Machine Learning, deepfakes, AI chatbots, and face-morphing tools.

About Naga Chaitanya

Part of the Akkineni–Daggubati family of Telugu cinema, Naga Chaitanya is the son of actor Nagarjuna and the grandson of cine icon, A Nageswara Rao. After making his acting debut with Josh in 2009, he appeared in hits such as Manam, Premam, Majili, Venky Mama, Love Story, and Bangarraju. In 2022, he made his Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. In 2005, he starred in Thandel, his most successful film to date.

 
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