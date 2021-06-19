Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
telugu cinema

Dhanush and director Sekhar Kammula team up for a trilingual project

The trilingual film will also mark Dhanush's debut in Telugu films. Sekhar Kammula awaits the release of his film, Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Dhanush is currently shooting for The Gray Man in Los Angeles while Sekhar Kammula awaits the release of his Telugu film, Love Story.

Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Sekhar Kammula are teaming up for the first time for an upcoming project that’ll be simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The project was officially announced on Friday via a statement.

It’ll be the first time Dhanush will star in a trilingual film. This project will also mark Dhanush’s Telugu debut as his films so far have only been dubbed into the language.

The Dhanush starrer will be produced on a grand scale by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group) as Production No 4.

Sekhar Kammula is best known for his films such as Leader, Godavari, Happy Days and Fidaa. He currently awaits the release of upcoming Telugu romantic drama Love Story, which stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Talking about Love Story, Sekhar Kammula told Times of India in a recent interview: “It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

"Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” Sekhar said.

Also read: Neena Gupta regrets not asking her father about his second marriage: 'Now there's nobody to tell me'

The film, being produced by Ram Mohan Rao, will hit the screens later this year.

Dhanush, on the other hand, has multiple projects in his kitty. He recently wrapped up shooting for Karthick Naren’s upcoming Tamil thriller, currently dubbed as D 43. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan as its female lead.

