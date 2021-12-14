Doing Pushpa was equivalent to doing four films, says Allu Arjun

Actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday said that working on his forthcoming Telugu film, Pushpa, was equivalent to doing four films. Talking about the scale of the movie, he said that the effort that has gone into its making is unparalleled.

Pushpa releases in cinemas on Friday. Originally made in Telugu, the movie has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Speaking at the pre-release event in Chennai, Arjun spoke about the experience of working on a project that was predominantly shot in the forests along the borders of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for nearly 200 days.

“Pushpa marks my reunion with director Sukumar after a decade. Over the years, I’ve asked him many times about collaborating, but he was very particular about doing a project that’ll match the expectations of our combination. That’s how Pushpa was born, and it’s one of the most challenging projects of my career,” Arjun said.

In Pushpa, Arjun plays a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna among others.

Elaborating more on what made working on the film challenging, he said, “It’s a film that has been entirely shot in the forests. It was completely shot outdoors, and we had to shoot during peak Covid times. At one point, many of us tested positive while shooting, and we had to cancel that schedule. But we came back to sets after a couple of months and reshot most portions. The scale of the film is such that it felt like doing four films.”

“Since we did major part of the shooting during the second Covid wave, we had to follow strict protocols on the sets. We weren’t allowed to have more than three people travel in a car to the location. This meant we had to have over 400 cars on location during the shoot. Shooting in the forest meant we had to rely on the natural light, but it would get dark by 4.30 on most evenings. Therefore, we had to plan our shoot which meant I had to be on set much earlier because my hair and makeup would take two hours. We had so many challenges to deal with,” he added.

On the idea of going pan-India with the movie, Arjun said that it’s been a plan on his mind for quite some time. “I’ve waited for the right story to go pan-India. The story takes place in the forests of Tirupati which is the border of Andhra and Tamil Nadu. We felt it’d make sense to release in Tamil too. Eventually, the plan to release in other languages as well fell into place,” he said.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. It features Fahadh Faasil in the role of the antagonist.