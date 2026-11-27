In 2016, Telugu cinema experienced something far more contemporary than the mass masala movies and emotional family dramas being peddled to the audience. Pelli Choopulu was a coming-of-age tale of an ambitious girl teaming up with an unambitious guy to run a food truck against all odds. Debutant Tharun Bhascker was the new-age director on the scene to shake up an industry in a rut, and newbie Vijay Deverakonda was an actor on the cusp of fame.

Vishwak Sen, Srinath Maganti, Abhinav Gomatam and Venkatesh Kakumanu star in Tharun Bhascker's ENE Repeat. more less

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Two years after that, Tharun would make the industry sit up and take notice yet again. This time it was a buddy comedy about four childhood friends working together against their differences to make a short film. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi brought Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu into the limelight. Tharun was a force to be reckoned with. He had found a niche nobody was willing to explore.

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{{^usCountry}} But for Tharun, budgets were tight, and the going was tough, because while his films always found their audience, including his 2023 film Keedaa Cola, they didn’t really set the cash registers ringing. The director even ventured into acting, eventually starring in films such as Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, Sita Ramam, and his own Keedaa Cola. But where was Tharun the director? When would the audience get to see something unique from him again? ENE Repeat gives Tharun Bhascker his biggest hit yet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But for Tharun, budgets were tight, and the going was tough, because while his films always found their audience, including his 2023 film Keedaa Cola, they didn’t really set the cash registers ringing. The director even ventured into acting, eventually starring in films such as Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, Sita Ramam, and his own Keedaa Cola. But where was Tharun the director? When would the audience get to see something unique from him again? ENE Repeat gives Tharun Bhascker his biggest hit yet {{/usCountry}}

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Turns out, underneath all the sometimes funny performances Tharun was delivering, he was brewing something comical and light-hearted yet again. ENE Repeat hit screens on November 19 and collected ₹51.8 crore gross in a week. Trade website Sacnilk reported an eight-day collection of ₹47.10 crore. Nonetheless, the sequel saw the cast return, with Srinath Maganti in one of the lead roles this time, replacing Sushanth. It has given Tharun his career’s biggest box-office hit yet. Pelli Choopulu grossed ₹30 crore worldwide, while Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi and Keedaa Cola made less than ₹16 crore.

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But what is it about ENE Repeat that made it click? While Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi was fresh as a concept when it was released, Tollywood has since seen numerous filmmakers try to repeat the formula. One might argue that Sekhar Kammula deserves credit for popularising the coming-of-age genre, at least in the 2000s, with Happy Days in 2007. And there’s no denying that. But after films like Husharu (2018), Brochevarevarura (2019), Jathi Rathnalu (2021), and MAD (2023), seeing filmmakers put their own spin on it must have gotten tiring, right? ENE Repeat proved that wrong.

What makes ENE Repeat a rare, successful sequel

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ENE Repeat brings back Tharun in full form, with Vivek Sagar aiding him with his ever-dependable, one-of-a-kind music. Team Kanyaraasi is at different stages of their life in the sequel - ‘Psycho’ Vivek (Vishwak) is grappling with anxiety and, even worse, debt after his film flopped. Uppi (Venkatesh) and Karthik (Srinath) have pursued careers in editing and cinematography, while Kaushik (Abhinav) is now a successful character actor. When circumstances send them to Thailand to shoot a Cast Away-style survival film, they cannot afford budgets, lack of time, but most importantly, egos, to get in their way.

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ENE Repeat is Tharun’s love letter to cinema and friendship once again. His redux is as honest and earnest as his first film was, at a time when spectacle once again took precedence in Tollywood. He doesn’t shy away from showing not just the perks of having friends who’d do anything for you, but the pitfalls of having someone who knows you too well, too. Vivek might have gotten Uppi, Karthik, and Kaushik on board for his redemption, but it also means they will not buy into his nonsense. They will help each other out of the most difficult circumstances, but it doesn’t mean they’ll be easy to put up with. A chaotic, long, single-shot beach scene featuring all the friends is sheer perfection.

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Tharun also doesn’t flinch while turning the mirror onto the film industry, complete with its overdramatic scenes, films riddled with horrible VFX and writing, casting actors for sentimental reasons (Rajeev Kanakala hilariously plays himself), producers with shady budgets, and directors wanting to push actors to their brink for the heck of it. Successful Telugu directors make cameos and don’t shy away from taking digs at themselves. But beneath all that ribbing, Tharun shows just how much he loves cinema. He makes it clear that artists might not save lives in the same way a doctor does, but a well-made movie will make you forget reality, even if only for two and a half hours. And he does it not just with words, but also in action.

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If only films like that weren’t hard to come by these days. And Tharun didn’t have to wait 10 years for the box-office success he always deserved.