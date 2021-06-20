Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Father's Day 2021: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal post pics with their dads, write heartfelt messages
telugu cinema

Father’s Day 2021: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal post pics with their dads, write heartfelt messages

A bunch of south stars including Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal and Shruti Haasan among others posted pictures with their dads to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Allu Arjun with his kids, celebrating Father's Day and Mahesh Babu's throwback pic with his dad, actor Krishna.

Southern stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal and Shruti Haasan among others took to their social media pages on Sunday to write heartfelt messages on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Sharing a goofy picture with her father Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan said she’s blessed to have him in her life.

“You are blessed if the person who you learn from the most and the person who makes you laugh the most also happens to be your parent :) Happy Father’s Day @ikamalhaasan Thank You for being My daddy dearest,” she wrote on Instagram.

Writing about his father and yesteryear superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu said he is his guiding light, strength and inspiration.

“My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration.. you're all of this and much more to me. Celebrating you today and every day of the year! Happy Father's Day Nanna,” Mahesh tweeted.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun shared an old picture with his father and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to each and every father in the world.”

In a post shared by Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha on her Instagram page, Arjun is seen cutting a cake along with his children on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Also read: Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

Mohanlal shared a picture with his father and wrote Happy Father’s Day.

