HanuMan actor Teja Sajja to have Udaipur wedding in December after November engagement; bride-to-be a US-based techie

Child actor-turned-lead Teja Sajja is all set to get engaged and married soon. The actor who rose to fame with HanuMan is marrying a US-based techie who is unaware of everything that comes with being in the film industry. Talking to DC, the actor confirmed the news and revealed that the match was arranged by their parents.

Teja Sajja to get married soon

Teja Sajja says his parents arranged the match for him, with the bride-to-be hailing from the US.

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Teja confirmed that he will get married in Udaipur in December after an engagement in November. He stated that the match is arranged and fixed by their parents. The actor stated that he would like to keep the celebrations low-key and out of the spotlight, without revealing the bride's name.

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Teja’s soon-to-be wife has no connections in the film industry and hails from a family in the tech business. She works with her father in their technology business. Having been raised in the United States, the actor says that she is also removed from everything that comes from working in films. “She was raised in the USA and is totally unaware of the limelight, and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way,” he told the publication.

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{{^usCountry}} “I have always kept my personal life totally private and would do the same with the wedding as well. It will be an intimate wedding with just family and close friends,” said Teja, talking about the wedding guest list. The couple will host a reception in Hyderabad for the actor’s industry friends after the wedding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have always kept my personal life totally private and would do the same with the wedding as well. It will be an intimate wedding with just family and close friends,” said Teja, talking about the wedding guest list. The couple will host a reception in Hyderabad for the actor’s industry friends after the wedding. {{/usCountry}}

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In March this year, when wedding rumours first surfaced, Teja laughed off the rumours at a public event and stated that he would share the news of his marriage himself someday.

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Teja Sajja’s career

Teja was only two years old when he debuted as a child actor with Chiranjeevi-starrer Choodalani Vundi in 1998. He starred in films alongside Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Jr NTR over the years. After the 2006 Nagarjuna-starrer Boss and the 2009 English film 7 Days In Slow Motion, he took a break from films.

He made a comeback in 2019 with the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Oh! Baby, in which he played a key role. Teja played the lead in the 2021 film Zombie Reddy and gained fame in 2024 with the superhero film HanuMan. He last starred in the fantasy film Mirai in 2025, which received mixed reviews. Teja now has Zombie Reddy NXT LVL, the sequel to Zombie Reddy, lined up. He is currently hosting The Traitors Telugu on Prime Video.