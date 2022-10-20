'I'm working in the wrong country', says Hollywood director Daniel Kwan after watching RRR

Everything Everywhere All at Once director Daniel Kwan has praised SS Rajamouli's RRR and called it 'all heart-on-its-sleeve sincerity wrapped up in the most ridiculous over-the-top execution'. Taking to Twitter, Daniel also told his fans that they 'weren’t kidding' when they praised the film. (Also Read | RRR team begins campaign for Oscars, asks Academy to consider Ram Charan for Best Actor, film for Best Movie)

Daniel tweeted, "After a busy year of work and travelling I’ve finally checked a couple things off my list 1) finished my taxes (I know the irony) and 2) watched RRR. HOLY COW ya’ll weren’t kidding. Anytime I watch an Indian action film I feel like I’m working in the wrong country."

He also added, "What really struck me is, while a lot of the blockbusters we’re making in the states tend to have self aware, cheeky characters trapped in self-serious filmmaking, RRR was all heart-on-its-sleeve sincerity wrapped up in the most ridiculous over the top execution. So much to love."

Reacting to his tweet, a fan made a collage of Michelle Yeoh sitting on a person's shoulder in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Ram Charan sitting on Jr NTR's shoulder in RRR. The person wrote, "EEAAO (handshake emoji) RRR. Best films of 2022." Daniel responded, "I humbly admit that Raju on Bheem’s shoulders might be the better piggy back sequence of 2022. Not that it’s a competition."

A fan also edited the meme of a couple in bed where the woman thinks 'I bet he's thinking of other women' while the man is lost in some other thought. The fan edited it to show that the man was thinking about the RRR song Natu Natu. Daniel responded, "Goddamn that musical number slaps so hard both my wife and I were thinking about it in bed."

When a fan asked which character he liked the most between that of Ram and Jr NTR, Daniel replied, "Related more with Bheem, but Ram was sexy as hell. That mustache." RRR is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries--Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR was seen as Bheem.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era. Made on a budget of ₹300 crore approximately, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. The film grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

Daniel's Everything Everywhere All at Once is an absurdist comedy-drama film. It has been written and directed by Daniel and Daniel Scheinert, who produced it with the Russo brothers. The plot centres on Evelyn Quan Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese-American woman being audited by the IRS who discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from causing the destruction of the multiverse. Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis also feature in the film.

