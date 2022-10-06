RRR team begins campaign for Oscars, asks Academy to consider Ram Charan for Best Actor, film for Best Movie

SS Rajamouli and team have started their campaign for next year's Oscars ceremony. They have released a new ‘for your consideration’ poster which asks the Academy to consider the film in 15 major categories. Film producers share such lists and posters every year to get the Academy's attention and build up hype for their projects. Also read: SS Rajamouli’s RRR earns ₹17 lakh from single screening in Los Angeles

RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more. Besides this, RRR has also shows hope tobe nominated in categories such as Screenplay, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and its song Naatu Naatu for Best Original Song.

RRR is one of the most successful pan-India films which earned over ₹1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. From its action sequences to its storyline and star-studded cast, the film even left audiences from the west impressed with its release on Netflix. It was recently re-released as a part of the Beyond Fest in the US and received a massive response. Apart from this, recently Jr NTR tweeted regarding the response from Japan after the success in the west.

After announcing the final campaign for Oscars 2023, the makers shared a statement on social media. It read, “We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box-office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic and cultural barriers."

"Were grateful to each and every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made the journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," it further read.

