It’s a working birthday for Samantha

It’s her first birthday since her split from Naga Chaitanya, and actor Samantha will be spending the day in Kashmir, working on her next project.

The actor will be turning 35 on April 28, and will celebrate with on set bringing another character to life along with her co-star Vijay Devarkonda, and team of the Telugu family entertainer.

The shoot of Majili fame director Siva Nirvana’s next started on April 23 with Samantha returning from Dubai, and Deverakonda heading back to work after his European holiday. Now, we can exclusively tell that Samantha is not taking a break from her month-long schedule.

“When it comes to work, Samantha has had a successful 2021, full of love, and appreciation. That’s why she doesn’t want to break the momentum. She will be spending her birthday on the sets of the film,” says a source, adding, “The team is heading for a long schedule in Kashmir and Samantha will soon join them. It also happens to be her birthday on 28th April and this time around Samantha will be shooting on the day so it’s a working birthday for her”.

Moving on in her life, all her focus is on work, with Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yashoda, Shakuntalam in her kitty, apart from the rom-com with Deverakonda.

“Work has really helped her get through a lot last year. And she doesn’t want to change anything at the moment. Samantha is a true workaholic like that, she is a very passionate actor and the team feels great to have her part of this project, and happy she will celebrate her birthday with them,” adds the insider.