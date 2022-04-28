Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / It’s a working birthday for Samantha
telugu cinema

It’s a working birthday for Samantha

We get you inside scoop of how Samantha plans to her first birthday after her split from actor Naga Chaitanya.
On work front, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda are reuniting for a yet-untitled Telugu family entertainer
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 01:15 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

It’s her first birthday since her split from Naga Chaitanya, and actor Samantha will be spending the day in Kashmir, working on her next project.

The actor will be turning 35 on April 28, and will celebrate with on set bringing another character to life along with her co-star Vijay Devarkonda, and team of the Telugu family entertainer.

The shoot of Majili fame director Siva Nirvana’s next started on April 23 with Samantha returning from Dubai, and Deverakonda heading back to work after his European holiday. Now, we can exclusively tell that Samantha is not taking a break from her month-long schedule.

“When it comes to work, Samantha has had a successful 2021, full of love, and appreciation. That’s why she doesn’t want to break the momentum. She will be spending her birthday on the sets of the film,” says a source, adding, “The team is heading for a long schedule in Kashmir and Samantha will soon join them. It also happens to be her birthday on 28th April and this time around Samantha will be shooting on the day so it’s a working birthday for her”.

RELATED STORIES

Moving on in her life, all her focus is on work, with Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yashoda, Shakuntalam in her kitty, apart from the rom-com with Deverakonda.

“Work has really helped her get through a lot last year. And she doesn’t want to change anything at the moment. Samantha is a true workaholic like that, she is a very passionate actor and the team feels great to have her part of this project, and happy she will celebrate her birthday with them,” adds the insider.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP