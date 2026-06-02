Janhvi Kapoor looks uncomfortable as Ram Charan fan comes too close to meet the actor; his bodyguard jumps in. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming Telugu release Peddi. A promotional event was held in Vijayawada on Monday, which was attended by Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana and Janhvi. At the event, a fan managed to breach security and rushed to meet him. He got too close to Janhvi when the security rushed in, a moment that has now surfaced on social media. (Also read: Know all about Ram Charan's bodyguard who's grabbing attention; Peddi star reacts to MMA fighter's newfound fame)

Janhvi flinches, looks scared

Janhvi Kapoor was seated beside Ram Charan at the event.

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In a video shared on X by fan pages, a fan who also looked like Ram Charan was seen running towards his favourite actor. The fan sported the same hairstyle as the actor. However, by the time he went too close to Ram, he was held by the security and pulled by Ram Charan's personal bodyguard, MMA fighter Kevin Kunta. Janhvi flinched and looked uncomfortable at this moment, as a lot of security gathered around them to keep the situation under control.

Take a look!

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{{^usCountry}} Another video from the event saw the fan being allowed to meet Ram Charan. The fan was seen thanking the actor and falling to his feet. Several users on social media praised Kevin for handling the situation well and ensuring that the actor was alright at such a crowded event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video from the event saw the fan being allowed to meet Ram Charan. The fan was seen thanking the actor and falling to his feet. Several users on social media praised Kevin for handling the situation well and ensuring that the actor was alright at such a crowded event. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, in one of the promotional interviews with Amit Bhatia, Ram spoke about his bodyguard Kevin making headlines. He joked, “Aap log itna famous bana diya usko, abhi mai bahar nahi allow kar raha hoon usko. Usko ek chocolate de, biscuit de, aur mere baare mei…they might bribe him. (Everyone made him so famous, I’m not allowing him to go outside. They might bribe him with chocolate or a biscuit to talk about me).” Kevin is often seen accompanying Ram at his public appearances, dressed in a dark suit and following him closely. About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, in one of the promotional interviews with Amit Bhatia, Ram spoke about his bodyguard Kevin making headlines. He joked, “Aap log itna famous bana diya usko, abhi mai bahar nahi allow kar raha hoon usko. Usko ek chocolate de, biscuit de, aur mere baare mei…they might bribe him. (Everyone made him so famous, I’m not allowing him to go outside. They might bribe him with chocolate or a biscuit to talk about me).” Kevin is often seen accompanying Ram at his public appearances, dressed in a dark suit and following him closely. About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The sports drama stars Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The film will be released in theatres on June 4 with paid premieres on June 3.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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