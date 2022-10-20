Jr NTR gets surprise from hotel staff in Japan ahead of RRR release; actor reacts to letter written in Hindi: ‘So sweet’

Actor Jr NTR, who is in Japan with his family, was welcomed by a heartfelt note from a housekeeping staff from the hotel he’s staying at. A video of Jr NTR reading the note, which was handed over to him by a staff, who originally hails from Nepal, has surfaced on social media. Touched by the gesture, NTR thanked the her and said it was very sweet of her to write him a message as he visited Japan. Also read: Jr NTR reaches Japan with family for RRR promotions, fans say he’s arrived with his ‘little cubs’

Jr NTR along with wife and kids arrived in Japan on Wednesday to join his RRR co-star Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the promotions of their film, which is gearing up for a release in the country on Friday. In the clip of NTR with the hotel staff, the actor can be seen talking to her outside a room as she introduces herself. “Oh my God, there are so many people here. Somebody has written ‘dhanyavad (thank you)’ as well (in the letter),” Jr NTR said in the clip that was shared on fan pages. The hotel staff then said that she was Nepali, and that she wrote in Hindi. NTR thanked her for her sweet gesture.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, NTR was seen as Bheem.

RRR, which grossed over Rs. 1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was massively celebrated for its breath-taking action set pieces, recently re-released across several cities in the US as part of the Beyond Fest. Earlier this month, the film was showcased at TCL Chinese Theatre and was received with thunderous response from the audience. A Deadline report confirmed that the 932 seats in the theatre were sold out in 20 minutes. From the single show, the film minted $21,000, taking its cumulative box-office earnings from re-release to $221,156.

