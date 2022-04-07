Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Jr NTR jokes SS Rajamouli is under a lot of pressure to make RRR sequel: 'If he doesn't, you will kill him'
telugu cinema

Jr NTR jokes SS Rajamouli is under a lot of pressure to make RRR sequel: 'If he doesn't, you will kill him'

Jr NTR has said that fans' demand for a sequel for his film RRR is fair and director SS Rajamouli is under a lot of pressure to make it now. The film also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.
Jr NTR in a still from SS Rajamouli's RRR. 
Published on Apr 07, 2022 10:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jr NTR, one of the two leads of SS Rajamouli's recent release RRR has said there should be a sequel to the blockbuster, much on the lines of the filmmaker's hit franchise Baahubali. In fact, the actor joked that there is already so much pressure on the filmmaker about a sequel that he may end up making one even if he doesn't want to. RRR also stars Ram Charan in the lead, along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting roles. Also read: Ram Charan slams reporter’s question about dominating Jr NTR in RRR

The period action drama is closing in on earning 1000 crore at the global box office, a mark no Indian film has reached post-pandemic. The film's Hindi version alone has reportedly collected close to 200 crore at the box office.

During a special event to celebrate the film's success on Wednesday, Jr NTR--also known as Tarak--said fans' demand for a sequel is fair. "I'm pretty sure that if he (Rajamouli) doesn't make (a sequel), you're going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2, there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist and I don't know how but I said RRR franchise. So, hopefully it becomes true. He should make RRR 2," the actor told reporters.

RELATED STORIES

His co-star Ram Charan said that for now he feels content and is glad that the film could release after a series of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "Of course, we all will be delighted again if Rajamouli sir thinks of RRR 2," he added.

SS Rajamouli said he is still trying to "cool off from the heat which the movie generated". He told reporters, “Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it'll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That'll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have.”

At the event, Ram Charan became slightly annoyed when a journalist implied he had overshadowed his co-star in the film. When a reporter asked Ram Charan about walking away with all the accolades, he said, “No ma'am, I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film so much like RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem; my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same.”

The success press event was organised by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, which acquired the north India theatrical rights and all languages digital and satellite rights for RRR. It was also attended by Aamir Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar, among others.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Produced by D V V Entertainment, RRR released on March 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
rrr ss rajamouli ram charan jr ntr
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP