Jr NTR says War 2 is Hrithik Roshan ‘coming into' Tollywood, not him going to Bollywood; Naga Vamsi calls it Telugu film

War 2 lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, along with the film's director Ayan Mukerji and Naga Vamsi, attended a pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday. Producer Naga Vamsi is releasing War 2’s Telugu version. At the event, Jr NTR and Naga Vamsi said that War 2 is not about the former going into Hindi cinema but about Hrithik “coming into Telugu cinema.” Naga Vamsi will release the Telugu version of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

Jr NTR says War 2 is about Hrithik's entry into Telugu cinema

In a video shared on Reddit, Jr NTR shared how War 2 is Hrithik's entry into Telugu cinema. He assured Hrithik that his fans will keep him in their hearts. "This is not a movie, as everybody is saying, of NTR going into Hindi cinema. But this is equally Hrithik sir coming into Telugu cinema," he said at the event as Hrithik punched in the air.

"Everybody, each and every fan of mine who is here, everybody who hasn't been here will take you to their hearts, will take care of you sir. This is my promise. They will keep you in their hearts. Your responsibility is ours. Thank you, sir, all the sweetness, greatness and kindness," he added.

At this, Hrithik mouthed, "Wow."

In another clip, he also said, "I come from South India, and thanks to SS Rajamouli for erasing many boundaries between South and North, which are just films. But every South Indian has a doubt: 'Kya accept karenge yeh log (Will these people accept)?' Thank you for accepting me with wide and open arms, and for that beautiful hug you gave me on the first day."

Naga Vamsi calls War 2 a ‘proper Telugu film’

Naga Vamsi went a step ahead and called the Hrithik and Jr NTR starrer a “proper Telugu film.” He asked fans to make sure that War 2’s Telugu version “must collect at least ₹1 more than the Hindi version.”

As translated by Gulte, he said, "Looking at this electrifying ambience, it feels like we are not sending NTR to Bollywood, but welcoming Hrithik to Tollywood in a grand manner. War 2 is a proper Telugu film. When you walk out of the theatres, you will all feel proud of how director Ayan Mukerji has portrayed our brother NTR in a much better way than Tollywood directors to date.”

He made a request to the crowd present there. “We all had shown a lot of love for NTR Anna on Devara’s release last year. We must show ten times that love for War 2 to show Tarak Anna’s power to the entire nation on August 14. War 2’s Telugu version must collect at least 1 rupee more than the film’s Hindi version’s net collection. The film should collect 10 times more than Devara. This is your responsibility,” Naga Vamsi told fans.

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 brings back Hrithik as Major Kabir against a new enemy, Vikram (Jr NTR). Kiara Advani has also joined the cast as Hrithik's love interest and a soldier. War 2 is set to hit theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.