Jr NTR reaches Japan with family for RRR promotions, fans say he’s arrived with his ‘little cubs’. Watch

Actor Jr NTR along with his wife and children arrived in Japan on Wednesday to join his co-star Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the promotions of RRR, which is gearing up for a release in the country on Friday. A clip of NTR with his wife and kids from an airport in Japan has surfaced on social media. Fans reacted to the video, and wrote that NTR has arrived with his ‘little cubs’. Also read: Ram Charan and Upasana dine with fans at a restaurant in Japan ahead of RRR's release

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Jr NTR can be seen talking to some locals as he prepares to exit the airport. Both his sons can be seen alongside him in the video. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Little cubs,” followed by heart emoji. Some fans also shared the actor’s photos on Twitter, with one writing, “Welcome to Japan, boss.” The actor also posed with a fan at the airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, NTR was seen as Bheem.

In an interview with Film Companion earlier this year, NTR had described Bheem as a fierce yet innocent character. When asked about how he prepared to play the character, he had said, “I’ve never had a process or recipe that I’ve followed when it comes to acting. No actor can follow a set method for that matter. SS Rajamouli as a director has always challenged me. This is my fourth collaboration with him. Having worked with him, I’ve realised that an actor has to be naive to understand and deliver what his director wants. In my first three collaborations with Rajamouli, I was very naïve. I think all that naivety prepared me to play Bheem in RRR. Everything I have done so far in my career has prepared me for this project.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NTR will soon commence work on his next project, which will mark his reunion with Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. Dubbed NTR 30, the film will see him team up with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10