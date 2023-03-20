Jr NTR tells fans 'I’ll stop doing movies' at Hyderabad event: 'If you ask repeatedly...'

Actor Jr NTR told fans that if they asked him about his next projects, he will 'stop doing movies'. Recently, the actor attended the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen's upcoming movie Das ka Dhamki in Hyderabad. The actor had returned to Hyderabad from Los Angeles after the foot-tapping song Naatu Naatu made history and won the Oscar for Best Original Song. (Also Read | Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR not given free entry to Oscars, paid over ₹20 lakh per person to attend: Report)

Naatu Naatu, from SS Rajamouli's RRR, featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the original video. The song was the first Telugu track to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer MM Keeravani were also present at the big event. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR played the lead roles in the film.

As quoted by News18, Jr NTR said at the Hyderabad event, “I am not doing any movie. If you ask repeatedly, I’ll stop doing movies." At the same event, Jr NTR made news, when a fan grabbed him from the back for a picture. A video surfaced online in which the actor was seen leaving the stage of the event, when the incident occured.

A fan ran towards him, avoiding the security guards, and tightly grabbed the actor by his waist and pushed him back for a picture. The security persons tried to get hold of him, but the actor gestured for them to wait and obliged the fan for a picture. Although the actor lost his balance after the fan grabbed him, he did not lose his calm.

Jr NTR is gearing up for his next film, NTR 30, with Koratala Siva along with actor Janhvi Kapoor. The film will mark Janhvi’s Telugu debut. It is scheduled to release on April 5, 2024. Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film.

