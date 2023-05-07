Kushi song Na Rojaa Nuvve teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu offers namaz, Vijay Deverakonda is smitten by her

The teaser for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's song Na Rojaa Nuvve is out now and introduces us to their characters in the film. It shows Vijay dancing on rocks amid the snow-covered mountains in Kashmir, while Samantha is seen in a black outfit and has a white dupatta covering her head as she prays on a mat at the picturesque location. The end of the teaser shows Vijay praying like Samantha on the grass, while looking at her. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reminds fan her upcoming series Citadel is 'not a remake' of Priyanka Chopra's show

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from the Kushi song teaser.

Sharing the song teaser on Instagram, Vijay wrote, “Kushi (heart emoji) 1st song. Full song out on May 9.” The soulful tune hints that the song will be a soft melodious romantic number. It will release on Vijay's birthday on May 9.

Fans loved the tune of the song and the visuals. A fan commented, “Melodious album loading.” Another wrote, “Caught in 18 seconds.” One more said, “Can't wait for this.”

Vijay recently shared the song poster, which showed him and Samantha smiling and lost in love with the snow-covered mountains in the background. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul. Na Rojaa Nuvve in Telugu, Tu Meri Roja in Hindi, En Rojaa Neeye in Tamil, Nanna Roja Neene in Kannada, and En Rojaa Neeye in Malayalam are the names of the first single, which is anticipated to be a love song.

After Mahanati, this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on Majili. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya also feature in the film. Kushi will be released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on September 1.

Vijay was last seen in Liger opposite Ananya Panday but the film turned out to be a flop at the box office. Samantha recently saw the release of her period drama Shaakuntalam but the film has not performed up to the expectations. Samantha is currently shooting for Citadel's Indian version with Varun Dhawan.

