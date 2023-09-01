Kushi Twitter reviews: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's ‘sweet’ love story is a hit with fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda's latest romantic film Kushi has received mixed reviews from the audience. The songs in the film have become super hits, adding to the film's appeal. Both Vijay's fans and Samantha's admirers were eagerly waiting for the movie's release on September 1st in theaters. Let's see what the netizens are saying about Kushi on Twitter. (Also read: Kushi trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda show what actually happens after Rocky weds Rani)

Satisfying overall

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu feature on Kushi poster.

"Kushi is a good movie. It has a simple story, and Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda's performances shine. The first half is okay. The second half, with emotional scenes, works well. Overall, the movie is satisfying, and fans of Vijay Devarakonda won't be disappointed. Samantha has made a strong comeback," a Twitter user commented.

"Kushi gets a rating of 3.5 out of 5. Catchy songs, great BGM, and humorous comedy make it an entertaining watch. Hesham Abdul Wahab's music is a highlight of the film. In some emotional sequences in the second half, Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha have performed exceptionally well. Samantha's dubbing is also impressive. Despite a few flaws, the movie can be enjoyed in its entirety," another netizen tweeted.

Regular story

"Kushi is a movie with a good clean rom-com. It provides entertainment for most of its runtime. However, the story is somewhat regular. Nevertheless, it manages to keep the audience engaged. The climax, with its last 30 minutes of emotional scenes, works quite well. Despite some flaws, Kushi is a pleasant movie," stated a netizen who rated the movie 3 out of 5.

"We needed a movie like this. Kushi is a good film. It ends with a fabulous Brahmastram ending. Everyone should watch it," another netizen expressed. A fan wrote, “Finally Watched kushi. A magical love story. Great come back by @TheDeverakonda.”

Sweet and entertaining

A Twitter user called the film ‘sweet’. “#Kushi is a simple but pleasant film about different ideologies that could have been a lot deeper. While the central conflict—the difference—is novel, the treatment could have used more originality. Despite the shortcomings, it's sweet, entertaining and effortlessly watchable,” they wrote.

Another tweet read, “Beneath the hijinks of mainstream humour, multiple tributes & some strictly okay-ish music, #Kushi is a warm, sincere and wholesome tale of the triumph of love over differences. Much needed win for VD, Sam and Shiva Nirvana. I thoroughly enjoyed watching the film.”

Kushi has garnered both positive and negative comments on Twitter. Overall, it appears that Kushi has hit the mark with the audience.

