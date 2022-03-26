Lakshmi Manchu takes to Kalaripayattu: World celebrates our art forms, we don’t embrace them

While shooting for one of her upcoming projects in Kerala over a week ago, actor Lakshmi Manchu decided to train herself in Kalaripayattu, the oldest form of martial art. She tells us, “I had the most amazing opportunity to be in Kerala and have access to a teacher (Krishnadas Vallabhatta) who is the head of the Kerala Kalaripayattu Association. I would wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning, finish my training and go to work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about her experience of learning the martial art form, Manchu says, “This form of exercise improves your breath, strength and control; it’s like a prayer using your whole body. It’s not about how many moves you can make but about making use of it to help you focus. And it’s not like a regular work-out. The way my teacher used to come at me with full force resulted in me hurting myself way too many times (laughs).”

Though keen on continuing her training sessions, the 44-year-old worries about the lack of a culture rich in such physical and spiritual practices in India. “There are not many teachers. Leave alone Kalaripayattu, I don’t even get good yoga teachers who can accompany me when I go out for shoots,” she says, adding, “I wish there were more yoga studios than beauty parlours in this country. There are more studios in Los Angeles than all of India put together!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pitta Kathalu (2021) actor feels that it’s imperative to hold on to the traditional forms of exercises so that they don’t die down. “Kalari is the oldest form of martial art known to humankind; it’s way older than karate and kung fu. If you go to Shaolin Temple (China), you will see Kalaripayattu poses inscribed on them. The world celebrates us but we don’t embrace ourselves,” she ends with a sigh.