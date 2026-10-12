Lokesh Kanagaraj shuts down rumours of AA 23 with Allu Arjun being shelved over creative differences and budget constraints; promises updates soon

Has AA 23 been shelved? The answer is no, yet again. Ever since the film was announced in January this year, there have been persistent rumours that it would be dropped, owing to a lack of updates from the filmmakers. However, after the latest set of rumours about creative differences, Lokesh Kanagaraj made it clear that his film with Allu Arjun is very much in the works.

Lokesh Kanagaraj busts rumours about AA 23 with Allu Arjun

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Allu Arjun's film has yet to receive a title.

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On Monday, Lokesh posted a picture with Arjun on his social media. It shows them deep in discussion as they sit outdoors. The picture shows the filmmaker describing something to the actor, who concentrates on listening. Posting the picture, Lokesh wrote, “Interesting updates coming soon (blast emojis) @alluarjun (fire emojis) @MythriOfficial @anirudhofficial.”

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were thrilled to see that the film was in the works, commenting with fire and teary-eyed emojis. “Not a update. It's a Statement,” read one comment, referring to the rumours. “5 mins silence for those who thought #AA23 gt shifted from AA to someone,” wrote another, responding to rumours about Arjun being replaced. “People who taught it’s gonna get shelved,” wrote one fan with sarcasm, while another commented, “Loki locked in mentally.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were thrilled to see that the film was in the works, commenting with fire and teary-eyed emojis. “Not a update. It's a Statement,” read one comment, referring to the rumours. “5 mins silence for those who thought #AA23 gt shifted from AA to someone,” wrote another, responding to rumours about Arjun being replaced. “People who taught it’s gonna get shelved,” wrote one fan with sarcasm, while another commented, “Loki locked in mentally.” {{/usCountry}}

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This comes after rumours circulated on social media that AA 23 was shelved or postponed indefinitely due to creative differences between Lokesh and Arjun. Some posts also claimed that the film was shelved due to budget constraints and that the director was moving on to other projects. This also led to speculation that Lokesh might pick up the film's story with someone else. His post put an end to all these rumours.

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About AA 23

On Bhogi, Mythri Movie Makers officially announced AA 23 with Lokesh and Arjun. Making the announcement with a video, they had written, “A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema. Icon Star @alluarjun X @Dir_Lokesh X @MythriOfficial X @anirudhofficial STRIVE FOR GREATNESS." Arjun also posted the announcement video, writing, “I SAY 23. Goin on a spree. Low-Key G. Locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @lokesh.kanagaraj garu. & at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can’t wait for this one.”

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In June too, months after the announcement, there were rumours that AA 23 was being shelved, as Lokesh was busy debuting as an actor with DC, and Arjun was shooting Atlee’s Raaka with Deepika Padukone. Writer Rathna Kumar had busted these rumours back then.