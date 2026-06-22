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Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film collects over 25 crore after good weekend

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 4: Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is performing well since its release. 

Jun 22, 2026 10:15 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 4: Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres on Friday. The film performed well in its first weekend, becoming the actor’s highest-grossing solo-starrer. Despite an expected dip on its first Monday, the film has managed to hold its own.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in the Nandini Reddy film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected 3.41 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total to 26.51 crore. It showed an occupancy of 27.4% from 2768 shows. The film brought in 5.35 crore on its opening day and performed well during the weekend. During the weekend, it collected 7.65 crore on Saturday and 10.10 crore on Sunday. The film has performed better in Telugu, despite also releasing in Tamil as Engal Thangam.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the film’s story, and Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi aided him in the screenplay. The film stars Samantha in the lead role along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. This is Nandini and Samantha’s third film after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019).

Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed over 43 crore in its first weekend. Thanking the audience for the response, Nandini wrote, “For making this story your own , for getting everything we tried to say and for celebrating it ….. this is truly the victory of the audience (folded hands emojis)….. so so grateful. This win hits very different.” It remains to be seen if the film maintains momentum through the week or shows a further dip.

 
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