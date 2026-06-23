...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film collects 30 cr; beats Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 5: Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film has performed well since its release. 

Jun 23, 2026 10:23 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 5: Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres on Friday. The film has since held strong at the box office after showing an expected dip on Monday. Maa Inti Bangaaram has crossed the 30 crore mark in India in five days of its release.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in the Nandini Reddy film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected 3.08 crore in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to 30.28 crore. The film showed a 29.18 % occupancy from 2765 shows. It has shown a further dip/improvement/held steady compared to Monday.

Maa Inti Bangaaram has already beaten the lifetime collection of Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend, which collected 18.82 crore in its lifetime and Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which collected 26.33 crore. It is inching close to beat Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit and Dhanush’s Kara’s 36.69 crore and 37.61 crore collection.

The film is already Samantha’s highest-grossing solo opener, beating her previous films U-Turn (2018), Oh! Baby (2019) and Yashoda (2022). It remains to be seen whether Maa Inti Bangaaram sustains momentum through the week to rake in good money over the weekend, or if it fizzles out.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

 
samantha ruth prabhu
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film collects 30 cr; beats Nari Nari Naduma Murari
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.