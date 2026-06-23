Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film collects 30 cr; beats Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 5: Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres on Friday. The film has since held strong at the box office after showing an expected dip on Monday. Maa Inti Bangaaram has crossed the ₹30 crore mark in India in five days of its release.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in the Nandini Reddy film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected ₹3.08 crore in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to ₹30.28 crore. The film showed a 29.18 % occupancy from 2765 shows. It has shown a further dip/improvement/held steady compared to Monday.

Maa Inti Bangaaram has already beaten the lifetime collection of Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend, which collected ₹18.82 crore in its lifetime and Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which collected ₹26.33 crore. It is inching close to beat Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit and Dhanush’s Kara’s ₹36.69 crore and ₹37.61 crore collection.

The film is already Samantha’s highest-grossing solo opener, beating her previous films U-Turn (2018), Oh! Baby (2019) and Yashoda (2022). It remains to be seen whether Maa Inti Bangaaram sustains momentum through the week to rake in good money over the weekend, or if it fizzles out.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

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{{^usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the film’s story, and Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi aided him in the screenplay. The film stars Samantha in the lead role along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. This is Nandini and Samantha’s third film after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the film’s story, and Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi aided him in the screenplay. The film stars Samantha in the lead role along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. This is Nandini and Samantha’s third film after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “On the surface, Maa Inti Bangaaram follows the same template that numerous heroes have used for years now. A family man on the surface has a violent past that he does everything to protect his loved ones from. Before Rajinikanth had Jailer (2023), he had Baashha (1995). Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (2022) is also not far from your mind as you watch this film. But what sets it apart is that there’s a woman at the forefront of this battle. And with the woman comes a healthy dose of femininity, not just in the way she tackles things, but also as to why she’s in a difficult situation in the first place,” reads Hindustan Times’ review of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On the surface, Maa Inti Bangaaram follows the same template that numerous heroes have used for years now. A family man on the surface has a violent past that he does everything to protect his loved ones from. Before Rajinikanth had Jailer (2023), he had Baashha (1995). Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (2022) is also not far from your mind as you watch this film. But what sets it apart is that there’s a woman at the forefront of this battle. And with the woman comes a healthy dose of femininity, not just in the way she tackles things, but also as to why she’s in a difficult situation in the first place,” reads Hindustan Times’ review of the film. {{/usCountry}}

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