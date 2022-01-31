Mahaan teaser: Vikram’s film to tell story of rise and fall of a liquor baron

The teaser of Vikram’s upcoming Tamil film Mahaan was unveiled on Monday by Amazon Prime. The teaser gives a glimpse into the rise of an ordinary man to a liquor baron and his subsequent fall.

The teaser opens with a shot of a group of people calling for a ban on the sale of liquor. A father asks his son to promise him that he will grow up to be a man of high principles like Mahatma Gandhi. But cut to the next shot, the young boy (Vikram) has grown up to become a local liquor baron.

Mahaan features father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the first time. The last shot of the teaser gives a glimpse of Dhruv. It is believed that the movie is the story of how a son reforms his father.

The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar, revolves around a series of events that transform the life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him.

Mahaan also stars Bobby Simhaa and Simran in pivotal roles. The movie will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February. Mahaan will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. In Kannada, the film will be titled Maha Purusha.

Meanwhile, Vikram is also part of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. The project marks Vikram’s reunion with the filmmaker after a decade, and he will be seen playing one of the lead characters in the movie.

He also has Tamil action-thriller Cobra in the pipeline. The project, which marks the third time union of Vikram and AR Rahman after Raavanan and I, stars former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan as the antagonist

