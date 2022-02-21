Mahesh Babu reacts as daughter Sitara grooves to his Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Kalaavathi: 'You beat me to it'. Watch

Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, danced to the song Kalaavathi from her father’s upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Taking to Instagram, she shared the video and dedicated it to her father.

The song is the first single from the movie and it was released for Valentine’s Day. Sung by Sid Sriram, it was an instant chartbuster. “My go at #Kalaavathi! This one's for you Nanna (sic),” Sitara wrote.

In the video, she’s seen wearing a Pink Panther sweatshirt paired with blue denim jeans and pink shoes. Sharing the post on his story, Mahesh Babu wrote: “My star!!! You beat me to it (sic)."

His wife, actor Namrata Shirodkar also shared the video of their daughter and captioned it, "Just in awe... What can I say? Love love love to you my little one (sic).” His wife, actor Namrata Shirodkar also shared the video.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for release this April. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the leading role. The film, predominantly shot in Dubai, has music by SS Thaman. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram.

Mahesh was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over ₹200 crore at the box office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Meanwhile, Mahesh will soon commence his work on his next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the female star.

Mahesh was recently seen as a guest on the Telugu chat show, Unstoppable, which was hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Among many things, Mahesh spoke about the journey behind getting over 1,000 heart surgeries done free of cost for needy children.

