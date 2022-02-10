Namrata Shirodkar shares 'marriage recipe' as she celebrates 17th wedding anniversary with Mahesh Babu. Watch

Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar celebrate 17 years of marriage on Thursday. In an instagram post, Namrata shared her ‘recipe’ for a successful marriage. She said 'let it simmer for a lifetime.

Sharing an adorable video featuring pictures from over the years of their marriage, Namrata wrote: “My little marriage recipe: Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime.. Tastes better each time (sic).”

Actor Raashi Khanna and Hansika replied to Namrata’s post with heart emojis. Mahesh, on the other hand, took to Twitter to wish Namrata on their anniversary. He wrote: “So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG! Many more to us. It’s all about love (sic).”

So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it’s all about love ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Lw76cY77zu — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 10, 2022

It was while shooting for 2005 Telugu actioner Athadu, Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot. They have a son, Gautam, and daughter, Sitara.

Since her marriage, Namrata took a backseat from acting to prioritise family. She also manages Mahesh’s career which includes his dates and business endorsements.

Mahesh is currently awaiting the release of upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The makers recently confirmed that the film will release on May 12, 2022. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was predominantly shot in Dubai, has music by SS Thaman. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram.

Mahesh was last seen onscreen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Mahesh will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. In 2019, Sandeep had pitched a story idea which Mahesh really liked. However, since both of them were occupied with other commitments, they couldn’t join hands immediately. This project is expected to go on floors early next year.

