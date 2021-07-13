Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mahesh Babu returns to the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Hyderabad after break of four months, see pic

Mahesh Babu shot for Sarkaru Vaari Paata in February this year. Some scenes from the film had been shot in Dubai between Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.

Actor Mahesh Babu on Monday returned to the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata after more than four months. The makers have finally resumed shooting the final schedule of the movie in a specially erected set in Hyderabad.

The shoot of the project has resumed after months. Mahesh Babu last shot for the film in February this year. The makers had so far predominantly shot in Dubai where key scenes between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh were canned.

Director Parasuram took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy to be back on sets after a long time... #SarkaruVaariPaata shoot resumes today (sic).”

Along with the tweet, Parasuram shared a picture from the sets in which Mahesh Babu can be seen in discussion before a scene.

As per recent reports, both Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan are rumoured to be playing key roles in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, the makers haven’t made any official announcement yet.

Upon completion of this project, Mahesh will reportedly team up with director Vamshi Paidipally, with whom he had worked in the Telugu film Maharshi. Recently, Mahesh also hinted that he will be reuniting with Trivikram soon for another project. Rumours have been making the rounds about their reunion for a while.

Mahesh and Trivikram have worked together in two projects so far. Khaleja was their second collaboration after the highly successful Athadu.

When Amitabh Bachchan was in debt of over 90 crore: 'Creditors used to land at our door, be abusive, threatening'

Mahesh Babu was last seen on screen in Anil Ravipudi’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in a crucial role.

