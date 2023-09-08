Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty box office collection day 1: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's film opens at 4 crore

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty marks the comeback of Anushka Shetty to the silver screen after a gap of five years. The film, which also stars Naveen Polishetty in the lead role, was released on September 7 to positive reviews. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film collected an estimated ₹4 crore nett on its first day in theatres. Also read: Anushka Shetty reveals why she took a break after Baahubali

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty box office collection: Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty on the film's poster.

As per Sacnilk.com, the Telugu film, which has also been dubbed in Tamil, collected ₹4 crore nett in all languages on its opening day in India. The portal reported that Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty had an overall 39 percent Telugu occupancy on Thursday, and its Tamil occupancy was 18.16 percent. As per Studio Flicks, the film has grossed more than $300K in the US on its first day.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly-awaited action film Jawan on Thursday. It became the biggest Hindi opener of all time, earning around ₹75 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages.

Since Thursday, reactions for Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's new rom-com have been pouring in on Twitter. A fan wrote about the film on Twitter, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is the best rom-com of the year hands down! Brilliant writing and directing by Mahesh Babu P, felt so fresh. Anushka is as gorgeous and impactful as ever, she’s a genuine queen. Naveen is an absolute BEAST, comedic genius! This film is amazing.”

Another one tweeted, "Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty completed. Second half is good too. Climax is emotional. It’s a good film. And will be a sure shot hit. @NaveenPolishety has given hilarious entertainment. His spontaneity is superb and one liners are quirky. Definitely worth a watch."

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Mahesh Babu P has directed the film, which has been produced by UV Creations. Anushka Shetty plays the role of a chef in the romantic drama. The film is about a woman in her 40s, who wants to have children without marriage. She chooses a sperm donor, played by Naveen Polishetty, and this complicates the matter as he falls in love with her.

