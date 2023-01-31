Mrunal Thakur begins work on Telugu movie with Nani. See pics from puja

On Tuesday, actor Mrunal Thakur took the first step towards her new Telugu movie, tentatively titled Nani30. The film is an emotional family drama, featuring Thakur alongside actor Nani and directed by Shouryuv.

The cast and crew of the movie gathered in Hyderabad to shoot the 'mahurat' scene, as per a press announcement. Speaking about her part in the movie, the 30-year-old actor said, “I am delighted and thrilled to be part of this project. It is a really touching story and the team behind it is really talented. I am looking forward to working with Nani. It is an interesting twist, considering I did the remake of Jersey last year, a movie Nani originally starred in.”

Nani and Chiranjeevi with the clapperboard.

The movie is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy K S. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director.

Mrunal, who debuted in the Telugu cinema with her critically-acclaimed 2022 movie Sita Ramam, is excited to start this new journey. About moving to Telugu industry, she said in an HT interview, “As an actor you need to be language and platform agnostic. You cannot park yourself in a segment or section. That’s when your growth is stagnant. I will continue to be part of Hindi films as much as I will also seek and hope to work in films in the south,”she said, adding, “I have made my Telugu debut and there’s so much more to be offered and explored. I want to even work in other languages, someday even helm a strong Marathi film too”.

