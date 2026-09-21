Mysaa teaser: Action hero Rashmika Mandanna chops limbs, breaks necks, fights underwater; fans call it 'slap' to trolls

Rashmika Mandanna has transformed into an action hero for her upcoming film Mysaa. The first teaser for the film was released on Sunday evening, showcasing the young actor doing everything heroes do in mass action entertainers. The first glimpse has won fans over, many of whom said they were excited to see Rashmika in a brand new avatar, devoid of any glamour.

Mysaa teaser out!

Mysaa teaser: Rashmika Mandanna takes on a fiery avatar in the film.

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The teaser begins with Rashmika’s character speaking about her struggles as she says, “I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost.” The film then introduces her as a woman who refuses to give up and chooses to fight despite the challenges around her.

Rashmika plays a Gond tribal woman in the film. According to the makers, the role required the actor to undergo physical preparation for several action sequences. Rashmika even injured herself while filming, with the actor admitting that her tendon detached, rather painfully, during a pivotal action sequence.

The teaser shows her with a sickle in hand, slicing off opponents' limbs and even kicking their necks to a breaking point. She is seen riding a bike and one key moment shows her fighting opponents underwater.

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Fans react

{{^usCountry}} Fans have reacted positively to Mysaa teaser and Rashmika's fiery transformation in it. On YouTube, the top comment on the film's Hindi trailer read: “This is what a female-led movie should look like.” Another added, “I think this is the first time a female actor is not cast for glamour but cast for her acting skills.” Many predicted a blockbuster. “Quality storytelling + grounded culture + intense action = Blockbuster in the making,” read one comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans have reacted positively to Mysaa teaser and Rashmika's fiery transformation in it. On YouTube, the top comment on the film's Hindi trailer read: “This is what a female-led movie should look like.” Another added, “I think this is the first time a female actor is not cast for glamour but cast for her acting skills.” Many predicted a blockbuster. “Quality storytelling + grounded culture + intense action = Blockbuster in the making,” read one comment. {{/usCountry}}

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Another called the teaser ‘slap to those trollers’, referring to the online hate and vitriol Rashmika has seen from trolls over the years.

All about Mysaa

Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, the action drama also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh in key roles.

The film has cinematography by Shreyaas K Krishna, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. The action sequences have been choreographed by international action choreographer Andy Long.

Mysaa is set to release in theatres on November 27, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen on the big screen in the Hindi romantic comedy-drama Cocktail 2, which was released in theatres on June 19. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

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(With ANI inputs)