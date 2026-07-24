Naga Chaitanya says Sobhita Dhulipala cooked for him after almost 2 years of marriage, she asks: ‘Are you trolling me?’

Actor Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of wife Sobhita Dhulipala cooking dinner for him. It was a special occasion for the actor as it was the first time she had cooked for him, after almost two years of getting married!

Sobhita cooks for Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in 2024. (Photo: Instagram)

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In the picture, Sobhita was seen holding two bowls, which seemed to have rice and veggies. Sobhita was seen smiling, dressed in casuals. In the caption, he said, “Wifey cooks dinner for me close to 2 years after getting married … I possibly did something right today.” Sobhita have a hilarious reply in the comments, “Are you trolling me or praising me 🤨”

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, Sobhita had posted numerous pictures and videos of her cooking on set. One video showed her approving of the sambar or dal she had just made, while another shows her chopping up some okra. Sobhita even brought out a traditional mortar and pestle to grind up some spices, and one funny picture shows her threatening to throw a coconut. Sharing the picture, Sobhita wrote, “#basichumanskills #lol #IYKYK #BTS #SetLife,” referring to Chaitanya’s comment on her. He cheekily replied, “Waiting to get a taste of these skills.” When Chaitanya commented on Sobhita’s lack of basic skills {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, Sobhita had posted numerous pictures and videos of her cooking on set. One video showed her approving of the sambar or dal she had just made, while another shows her chopping up some okra. Sobhita even brought out a traditional mortar and pestle to grind up some spices, and one funny picture shows her threatening to throw a coconut. Sharing the picture, Sobhita wrote, “#basichumanskills #lol #IYKYK #BTS #SetLife,” referring to Chaitanya’s comment on her. He cheekily replied, “Waiting to get a taste of these skills.” When Chaitanya commented on Sobhita’s lack of basic skills {{/usCountry}}

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In March 2025, Chaitanya and Sobhita spoke to Vogue India about their cooking skills. When asked who is the better cook and what is their go-to dish, Chaitanya replied that neither of them is a cook. When Sobhita said that Chaitanya makes her hot chocolate every night, he replied, “That doesn't come under cooking as such. Hot chocolate, coffee, all these aren't cooking. It's basic human skills that you don't have.” Which is why some comments under her latest post had people asking, “Cooking vacha akka? (Can you cook, sister?)” and calling her vegetable chopping skills ‘dope’.

About Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala

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Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married in 2017 and divorced in 2021. In 2022, fans speculated that Chaitanya was dating Sobhita after pictures of them on vacation leaked online. The couple kept things mum until their engagement in August 2024 in Hyderabad. They married the same year, in December, at Annapurna Studios.

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in the Telugu crime thriller series Cheekatilo, which premiered on Prime Video in January 2026. She will be seen next in the highly anticipated Tamil sci-fi futuristic drama Vettuvam, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Vrushakarma. The film recently unveiled its first glimpse, hinting at a story that blends elements of horror, mythology, adventure and action. Directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, the project stars Chaitanya alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary. The film also features Sparsh Shrivastava, known for Laapataa Ladies, along with Jayaram and Zarina Wahab in key roles.