Nani claims Dasara will be film of the year 2023, just like RRR; Twitter asks him to not be over confident

Actor Nani, who was last seen on screen in a cameo role in HIT 2, is pumped up about his upcoming Telugu release Dasara. At the teaser launch event of Dasara on Monday, he opened up about the film and said it will be the movie of the year for Telugu cinema like how RRR was from 2022. The clip from Nani’s speech has surfaced on social media and some have asked him to not be so over confident. Also read: Dasara teaser: Natural star Nani channels inner Pushpa in stylish first look. Watch

Dasara has been directed by debutant Srikanth Odella. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Sai Kumar and Shine Tom Chacko among others. During the launch of the film last February, Nani described Dasara as “pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush" of a film. The movie is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana.

Speaking at the teaser launch, Nani said: “Last year, RRR came from Telugu cinema. KGF and Kantara came from Kannada cinema. I can confidently and with a lot of pride say that Dasara will come from Telugu cinema in 2023.”

As much as his fans were excited for Nani’s confidence in the film, some Twitter users asked him in the comments section to not be so over confident. One user wrote: “This man deserves a massive win but I hope this is not over confidence (sic).” Another user wrote: “It is absolutely fine to build hype around your film. Hope it’s not over confidence (sic).” Some fans agreed with Nani’s confidence and said that the film will definitely work at the box-office.

Originally shot in Telugu, Dasara is scheduled to release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on March 30. Nani has pinned high hopes on the film. He had said in a recent press interaction that Dasara will be a career-defining film for him. “For a lot of people who’ve said I don’t work out of my comfort zone, this will be the answer. It’s a project that I have great expectations from and I’m sure audiences won’t be disappointed,” he said.

