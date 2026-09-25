‘Do I change the channel?’: Nani says he picks films that won't make him ‘cringe’ when his son Arjun watches at 15

Actor Nani has long been known for his family-friendly roles. He pivoted in 2020 when he played a serial killer in V, and has since been picking some action-oriented films. While promoting his recent release, The Paradise, he said his 9-year-old son, Arjun, wouldn’t be able to watch the film because of its A rating. In a more recent chat, he revealed how his son affects his film choices. (Also Read: Nani says he ‘equally enjoyed’ the love and trolling The Paradise has received since its release: ‘Learnt from flaws’)

Nani on how having a child affects his film choices

Anjana Yelavarthy and Nani's son Arjun turned 9 years old this March.

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Nani shot a promotional video for The Paradise with the ticketing app District. He spoke about how Arjun affects his film choices and said, “Now, when this fellow grows up to be a 15-year-old, when he watches it, do I have to change the channel? Do I have to cringe about it?” Admitting that it does affect his choices, he added, “It did affect my choices of films in a very, very good way.”

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, Nani also spoke about how his kid could not watch The Paradise for at least a few years. While promoting the film in Chennai, he said, “For example, my own son is asking me if he can watch Paradise. And I said, not when it releases, but soon, when I think you’re ready for it, is what I said.” He was asked about losing out on the family audience by doing a film like The Paradise, and he replied, “As an actor, I think I’ll have to explore all kinds of genres. This kind of an intensity, this kind of a performance, this kind of a genre, is only possible to do in a certain way.” Responds to criticism for The Paradise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, Nani also spoke about how his kid could not watch The Paradise for at least a few years. While promoting the film in Chennai, he said, “For example, my own son is asking me if he can watch Paradise. And I said, not when it releases, but soon, when I think you’re ready for it, is what I said.” He was asked about losing out on the family audience by doing a film like The Paradise, and he replied, “As an actor, I think I’ll have to explore all kinds of genres. This kind of an intensity, this kind of a performance, this kind of a genre, is only possible to do in a certain way.” Responds to criticism for The Paradise {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How does Nani's role as a father influence his film choices? Nani mentioned that having a child affects his film choices positively, making him more mindful about selecting roles that he would be comfortable for his son, Arjun, to watch as he grows up. What kind of films does Nani prefer to choose after becoming a father? After becoming a father, Nani has shown a preference for action-oriented films, while still being cautious about the content to ensure it is suitable for his son to watch in the future. What reactions has Nani received about his film The Paradise? Nani has received a mix of love and criticism regarding The Paradise, acknowledging both the appreciation from fans and the flaws pointed out by critics, which he has taken to heart.

Just a day after The Paradise hit screens, Nani addressed the criticism the film has received. In a note he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, he wrote, “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out.”

He also added, “Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude.” The Paradise gave Nani the biggest opening of his career, but received lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences alike.