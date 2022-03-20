Nani shares his first look from upcoming film Dasara, fans see shades of Allu Arjun's Pushpa in it

Actor Nani unveiled the first look of his character Dharani from his upcoming film Dasara on Sunday afternoon. The actor shared a poster featuring his character on social media and also a link to the video of the character's introduction. Dasara is a Telugu period action drama, which also stars Keerthy Suresh. (Also read: Nani opens up about his statement that there’s no unity among Telugu actors)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Nani shared a poster of his look from the film, captioning it, "Dharani from Dasara. Rage is real (fire emoji). #SparkofDasara." He also added a link of the video of the character's introduction. In the poster, Nani dressed in a vest, an open shirt, and a lungi is seen walking in the coal fields, lighting a cigarette from a buring fire. The accompanying video gives a better look at the character. The brief video - titled Spark of Dasara - shows Nani's character walk confidently while smoking the cigarette as several people follow him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans were appreciative of Nani's rugged look from the film and many compared it to Allu Arjun's look from the recent Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Several fans shared Allu Arjun's stills from Pushpa in replies to Nani's tweet. One tweet read, "Look is same like AA from Pushpa." Many others applauded Nani's transformation into the rugged Dharani and some said that the film was already a 'guaranteed superhit'. One fan tweeted, "Most versatile actor ever."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dasara is being directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is being backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. The film's shoot has recently commenced. It is expected to release sometime later this year.

Nani was last seen on screen in the period romantic drama Shyam Singha Roy, which released in December 2021. The film also starred Sai Pallavi and grossed around ₹50 crore at the box office. This year, he will also be seen in romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki, which releases in June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON