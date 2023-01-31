Nani's Dasara pre-release profits reach 12 crore

Natural Star Nani is ready to captivate viewers with his rustic movie Dasara. The teaser of the movie was unveiled on Monday and elicited an immense response from the audience. The director of this movie is Srikanth Odela, a debutant.

The most recent talk of the town is that Dasara has already made profits. According to the rumour mill, the movie has already earned an impressive ₹12 crore before its release. The total budget of the movie is around ₹65 crore and the makers sold the theatrical and digital rights for over ₹29 crore and ₹48 crore, respectively.

Starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, the film features Sai Kumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. The music of the pan-Indian movie is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and it is backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations. Dasara is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on March 30, 2023.

Keerthy Suresh, after wrapping up the film, shared the news on Instagram and posted photos from the sets of the film, including selfies with co-star Nani.

"Few films knock on your door and say - ‘Hey, I will be a feather in your cap’! That’s #Dasara for me. Love, Vennela #wrapup" the National Award winner wrote in the caption.

Jersey star Nani also posted about the shoot wrap on Instagram. "An Epic called #DASARA is done. It’s a WRAP! This diamond will shine FOREVER" the 38-year-old actor posted.

