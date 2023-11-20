Nithiin calls out Mansoor Ali Khan for sexist comment on Trisha: ‘Chauvinism has no place in our society’

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who starred in Leo, recently made some objectionable comments about Trisha. Trisha, her fans and the film industry has called him out for what he said, despite Mansoor claiming it’s him who has been defamed. Actor Nithiin is the latest one to state that chauvinism has no place in society and condemn the ‘vile and vulgar statement’ made by Mansoor.

Nithiin called Mansoor's comments 'vile and vulgar'(X)

He shared on X, “I strongly condemn Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan's vile and vulgar statement against @trishtrashers. Chauvinism has no place in our society. I urge everyone to stand up against such remarks against women in our industry.” Nithiin and Trisha had starred together in the 2005 film Allari Bullodu. (Also Read: Mansoor Ali Khan says he made the Trisha comment ‘in jest’, Khusbhu Sundar vows to take action against actor via NCW)

NCW takes suo moto

It’s not just netizens and actors who have responded to the issue because the National Commission for Women have released a statement, writing that they have taken cognizance of the matter. Their statement reads, “The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws. Such remarks normalize violence against women and must be condemned.”

Trisha calls out Mansoor

In case you missed it, Trisha responded to Mansoor’s statement, claiming that she’s grateful she didn’t share the screen with him in Leo and that for the rest of her career, she will ensure she doesn’t either. She wrote, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

Mansoor claims defamation

Mansoor released a lengthy note penned in Tamil on Instagram, captioning it, “As a human being I have done so much for the people, and will be continuing to do so. My personality needn’t be questioned. This has been nothing but a defamation against me. My Tamil people know how much I’ve stood for mankind. Everybody knows me who I am, what I am!”

