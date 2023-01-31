Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
telugu cinema
Published on Jan 31, 2023 03:04 PM IST

As per a new report, Pawan Kalyan's OG will release in two parts. The film's full title is Original Gangster.

Actor Pawan Kalyan on the Telugu chat show, Unstoppable, hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's #OG (Original Gangster) witnessed a grand launch recently, with the film being bankrolled by RRR producer DVV Danayya. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie, which will feature Pawan as a gangster.

It has now been revealed in a report by Gulte that the movie will be made and released in two parts, with the first part planned for release on October 23rd, 2023, which is Dasara. Sources close to the production have revealed that the first part of the movie will have an exciting climax, building up the hype for part 2.

The high-budget gangster extravaganza is said to be showcasing the true power of Pawan Kalyan. Sujeeth, the director of Saaho, is keen to make a comeback after the movie's failure, and is said to have worked hard on the script of OG.

If all goes according to plan, OG will be the first movie of Pawan Kalyan to have two parts. The movie is sure to be a feast for the actor's fans.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
pawan kalyan telugu cinema
