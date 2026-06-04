Peddi movie review release live updates: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama releases, set for ₹100 crore start
Peddi movie review release live updates: Ram Charan plays a sportsperson in the Buchi Babu Sana film, which is poised for a massive start at the box office amid positive reviews.
Peddi movie review release live updates: Ram Charan turns a sportsperson in Buchi Babu Sana's heavily-anticipated sports drama, which hits the screens today • Arguably the biggest tentpole Telugu film of the year so far, Peddi sees Ram Charan in the titular role of a sportsperson searching for his identity...Read More
• The film hit the screens today, June 4, with the first paid previews opening on the evening of June 3
• Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings
• Apart from Ram Charan, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani.
• Originally announced under the working title of RC16 (on account of being Ram's 16th film as lead actor), the film has generated significant buzz in pre-release
• The film is expected to take a massive opening at the box office, maybe even setting an all-time record for a Ram Charan solo release. Some pundits are betting on a ₹100+ crore global start
• The advance bookings for the film opened this week, while the pre-sale for paid previews began a few days prior to that
• The first reactions to the film are largely positive with early reviews also praising its scale and intent, with some criticism for the handling of the support cast
Peddi Movie Review and Release LIVE: Film scores big in advance bookings
Peddi collected ₹20 crore gross in advance bookings for its opening day ahead of release. Globally the figure was close to ₹35 crore. This is, however, not a record for Ram Charan as Game Changer had collected more in pre-sales.
Peddi Movie Review and Release LIVE: Upasana watches film with fans
On Wednesday evening, Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela watched the film at a screening in Hyderabad along with many fans. She was clicked cheering for her husband and termed the film ‘amazing’
Peddi Movie Review and Release LIVE: Read HT's review
The Hindustan Times review of Peddi reads: “It works well as a sports film because the portions involving cricket, kushti and sprinting have a bigger stake than just winning a game. All this while AR Rahman’s stellar music plays in the background. Where the film falters is when it relies on scenes that add nothing to the story beyond the same old masala. Nonetheless, the film is a win for both Buchi and Ram.”
Peddi Movie Review and Release LIVE: Ram Charan film releases
Peddi released in theatres on June 4 after paid previews in select cinemas on June 3 evening.