Peddi worldwide box office collection day 6: Ram Charan film falls flat, yet to surpass OG as it crawls to 260 crore

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 6: After a strong start, including Ram Charan’s best-ever opening day collection, sports drama Peddi is losing momentum at the ticket window. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial has dipped to single-digit collections in India and is collecting just about $100K a day overseas, signalling that the end of its run may be sooner than anticipated.

Peddi box office update

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 6: Ram Charan plays the lead in Buchi Babu Sana film.

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Peddi, which stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, had opened at ₹69 crore net in India, and over ₹100 crore gross worldwide on Thursday. It had a reasonably strong opening weekend, collecting ₹137 crore net in India alone. However, thereater, it has seen continued slide in collections. On Monday, the film fell over 65% in India. On Tuesday, it suffered a further drop of 25% to see its daily collections fall to ₹9.65 crore net. Peddi has now earned ₹179.35 crore net ( ₹213 crore gross) in India

Peddi was released as a pan-India film, but it has disappointed outside the Telugu states. Almost 95% of its collections have come from the Telugu version. The Hindi dub, released in over 1000 screens, has barely crossed ₹10 crore after six days. This is one of the biggest reasons for the film’s big momentum loss at the box office. Given the presence of Ram Charan, a known name and face in the Hindi belt, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani, the film was expected to do well in the north, but has flatlined in the Hindi belt.

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{{^usCountry}} Even overseas, the film is now down to collecting scraps, barely recovering $100K a day. Peddi has now earned just over $5 million internationally. This takes its global haul to ₹261 crore gross after six days. Peddi loses all momentum {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even overseas, the film is now down to collecting scraps, barely recovering $100K a day. Peddi has now earned just over $5 million internationally. This takes its global haul to ₹261 crore gross after six days. Peddi loses all momentum {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The online criticism of female lead Janhvi Kapoor’s objectification has begun to affect the film’s prospects at the box office, it seems. Several viewers have slammed the film’s makers for using Janhvi merely as a prop in the film and shooting her with an overwhelming male gaze. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and promised to change the offending scenes soon. Janhvi, meanwhile, has not opened up on the controversy. Peddi went from earning ₹100 crore on its opening day to ₹13-15 crore a day by its first Monday, a sharp drop Peddi looks at ₹ 300 crore mark {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The online criticism of female lead Janhvi Kapoor’s objectification has begun to affect the film’s prospects at the box office, it seems. Several viewers have slammed the film’s makers for using Janhvi merely as a prop in the film and shooting her with an overwhelming male gaze. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and promised to change the offending scenes soon. Janhvi, meanwhile, has not opened up on the controversy. Peddi went from earning ₹100 crore on its opening day to ₹13-15 crore a day by its first Monday, a sharp drop Peddi looks at ₹ 300 crore mark {{/usCountry}}

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The way Peddi is going at the ticket window, it will now take some time to cross the ₹300 crore mark. It was expected to beat the lifetime collections of films like OG ( ₹295 crore) and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ( ₹300 crore) by now, but the loss in momentum has slowed its pace. Given the current rate, Peddi should cross these two films, along with the ₹300 crore mark, only by Friday now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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