Peddi worldwide box office collection day 7: Ram Charan film in free fall, to end week 1 behind OG, Mahavatar Narsimha

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 7: The momentum Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi had built over its opening weekend seems to be disappearing in mere days. The sports drama, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is now in a free fall, making less than ₹10 crore a day globally. In the international markets, it has all but shut shop, earning less than $100K on its seventh day.

Peddi box office update

Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan play Achiyamma and Peddi in Buchi Babu Sana's film.

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Peddi, which stars Ram Charan as an aspiring sportsperson, had opened at ₹69 crore net in India, and over ₹100 crore gross worldwide on Thursday. It had a reasonably strong opening weekend, collecting ₹137 crore net in India alone. However, thereater, it has seen continued slide in collections. After a drop of 65% on Monday and 25% on Tuesday, Peddi fared no better on Wednesday, its seventh day in the theatres. On the day, the sports drama earned merely ₹7.55 crore net domestically. This has now taken its domestic earnings to ₹187.25 crore net ( ₹222.50 crore gross).

Peddi was released and marketed as a pan-India film with a big launch taking place in Bhopal. The presence of Janhvi, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani was meant to boost interest in the north. But it has not panned out the way the makers would have hoped. Almost 95% of its collections have come from the Telugu version. The Hindi dub, released in over 1000 screens, has barely crossed ₹15 crore after seven days. As of Wednesday, Peddi has completely flatlined in the Hindi belt.

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{{^usCountry}} Even overseas, the film is now down to collecting scraps, earning just $75K on Wednesday. Peddi has now earned just over $5 million internationally. This takes its global haul to ₹273 crore gross after seven days. Peddi in free fall {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even overseas, the film is now down to collecting scraps, earning just $75K on Wednesday. Peddi has now earned just over $5 million internationally. This takes its global haul to ₹273 crore gross after seven days. Peddi in free fall {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It appears that the online criticism of female lead Janhvi Kapoor’s objectification has begun to affect the film’s prospects at the box office, it seems. Several viewers have slammed the film’s makers for using Janhvi merely as a prop in the film and shooting her with an overwhelming male gaze. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and promised to change the offending scenes soon. Janhvi, meanwhile, has not opened up on the controversy. Peddi went from earning ₹100 crore on its opening day to ₹10 crore a day by its first Wednesday, a sharp drop Peddi still short of ₹ 300 crore mark {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It appears that the online criticism of female lead Janhvi Kapoor’s objectification has begun to affect the film’s prospects at the box office, it seems. Several viewers have slammed the film’s makers for using Janhvi merely as a prop in the film and shooting her with an overwhelming male gaze. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and promised to change the offending scenes soon. Janhvi, meanwhile, has not opened up on the controversy. Peddi went from earning ₹100 crore on its opening day to ₹10 crore a day by its first Wednesday, a sharp drop Peddi still short of ₹ 300 crore mark {{/usCountry}}

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The loss in momentum means that Peddi will now take some time to cross the ₹300 crore mark. It is now set to end its first week (on Thursday) behind the lifetime collections of films like OG ( ₹295 crore), Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ( ₹300 crore), and Mahavatar Narsimha ( ₹325 croe). Earlier, it has been expected to surpass these films by now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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