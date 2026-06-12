Peddi worldwide box office collection day 8: Ram Charan film falls flat after Janhvi row, struggling to cross 300 crore

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 8: It seems Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi has lost all momentum it generated in a record opening. The film suffered successive drops in daily collections over the first week, getting reduced from ₹100 crore a day to under ₹10 crore per day by the end of week 1. This has meant that the film has failed to clear ₹300 crore in a week, after earning a third of that on the opening day alone.

Peddi box office update

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 8: Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Peddi.

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Peddi, which stars Ram Charan as an aspiring sportsperson, had opened at ₹69 crore net in India, and over ₹100 crore gross worldwide on Thursday. It had a reasonably strong opening weekend, collecting ₹137 crore net in India alone. However, thereater, it has seen continued slide in collections. After a drop of 65% on Monday and smaller but substantial drops on Tuesday and Wednesday, Peddi fared no better on Thursday, its eighth day in the theatres. On the day, the sports drama earned merely ₹6.30 crore net domestically. This has now taken its domestic earnings to ₹193.55 crore net ( ₹230 crore gross). Overseas, the film has fallen completely flat, bringing in just over $600K on Thursday from all international markets. Peddi has now earned just over $5 million internationally. This takes its global haul to ₹279 crore gross after eight days.

The pan-India dream that didn’t pan out

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{{^usCountry}} Peddi was released and marketed as a pan-India film with a big launch taking place in Bhopal. The presence of Janhvi, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani was meant to boost interest in the north. However, despite getting the lion’s share of screens in the north, Peddi has not made any significant impact at the ticket window. The Hindi version’s contribution to the film’s total collections has been less than 5%. After a week, the Hindi dub is struggling to cross ₹15 crore net in India, while the original Telugu version has netted over ₹170 crore in comparison. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peddi was released and marketed as a pan-India film with a big launch taking place in Bhopal. The presence of Janhvi, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani was meant to boost interest in the north. However, despite getting the lion’s share of screens in the north, Peddi has not made any significant impact at the ticket window. The Hindi version’s contribution to the film’s total collections has been less than 5%. After a week, the Hindi dub is struggling to cross ₹15 crore net in India, while the original Telugu version has netted over ₹170 crore in comparison. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the reasons for the film flatling after a strong start could be the controversy around how the film’s female lead, Janhvi Kapoor, has been portrayed. Several viewers have slammed the film’s makers for using Janhvi merely as a prop in the film and shooting her with an overwhelming male gaze. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and promised to change the offending scenes soon. Janhvi, meanwhile, has not opened up on the controversy. Peddi still short of ₹ 300 crore mark {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the reasons for the film flatling after a strong start could be the controversy around how the film’s female lead, Janhvi Kapoor, has been portrayed. Several viewers have slammed the film’s makers for using Janhvi merely as a prop in the film and shooting her with an overwhelming male gaze. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and promised to change the offending scenes soon. Janhvi, meanwhile, has not opened up on the controversy. Peddi still short of ₹ 300 crore mark {{/usCountry}}

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The loss in momentum means that Peddi will now take some time to cross the ₹300 crore mark. It ended its first week behind the lifetime collections of films like OG ( ₹295 crore), Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ( ₹300 crore), and Mahavatar Narsimha ( ₹325 croe). Earlier, it has been expected to surpass these films easily.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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