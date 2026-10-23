Prabhas meets Prashanth Neel to celebrate his 47th birthday, teases Salaar 2 reunion with ‘DINO-mite’ post

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel reunited ahead of the actor’s 47th birthday today, giving fans a fresh reason to look forward to Salaar 2. The director met the actor on the eve of his birthday, and a post shared by the makers hinted at the return of the duo behind the 2023 action blockbuster Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel reunite on his 47th birthday.

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Prabhas gets a special birthday wish from Salaar makers

The official Salaar handle shared a picture of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel together, along with a birthday message for the actor. The post read, “A special day and a special reunion ♥️ Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a spectacular birthday! We can't wait to see this DINO-mite duo back in action… #Salaar2.”

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The mention of the duo returning for Salaar 2 has added to the excitement around the sequel. The sequel, titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, is expected to continue the story of Deva and Varadha. However, the makers are yet to announce further details about its production or release.

The reunion quickly got fans talking, with many taking to X to share their excitement about Salaar 2. One user tweeted, “Salaar Devaratha Raisaar .” Another wrote, “Praneel nation...we are so backkkk.” A third fan weighed in on the sequel's anticipation, saying, “the hype for this sequel at release will be at unprecedented levels.”

About Salaar

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{{^usCountry}} Released in 2023, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire introduced audiences to Khansaar, a fictional city where political rivalries, shifting loyalties and violence shape the lives of its powerful families. Prabhas played Deva, whose bond with Varadha, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, formed the heart of the story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Released in 2023, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire introduced audiences to Khansaar, a fictional city where political rivalries, shifting loyalties and violence shape the lives of its powerful families. Prabhas played Deva, whose bond with Varadha, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, formed the heart of the story. {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the action drama drew audiences with its scale, intense action sequences and the mystery surrounding its characters. It emerged as one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2023 and earned ₹617.75 crore worldwide.

What to expect from Salaar 2

Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam is set to take the story forward, with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel expected to reunite for the next chapter. The first film left the relationship between Deva and Varadha at a crucial point, leaving plenty of room for the sequel to explore their alliance and the power struggle in Khansaar.

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What's next for Prabhas?

Prabhas began his acting career with Eeswar in 2002 and gained wider recognition with Varsham in 2004. He followed it up with films such as Chatrapathi (2005), Bujjigadu (2008), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr Perfect (2011) and Mirchi (2013), building a strong fan base along the way. However, it was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali films, released in 2015 and 2017, that took him to a pan-India audience and changed the course of his career.

After starring in Kalki 2898 AD in 2024, Prabhas appeared in The Raja Saab this year. The film received a mixed response from critics and struggled to make the expected impact. He has several projects lined up, including Hanu Raghavapudi’s period action drama Fauzi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which is scheduled to release in 2027. While Fauzi is yet to get a confirmed release date, Spirit remains one of his most anticipated upcoming films. Prabhas is also set to return for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, reuniting with co-stars Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan.