Priyamani: People on social media have talked about my skin colour

With success comes a lot of scrutiny on social media, especially if you’re in show business. And actor Priyamani has had her fair share of both. She has not only been subjected to body shaming, but colourism too. ”When you are in the spotlight and gain a few kilos or lose a significant amount of weight, people notice. It’s a part and parcel of being a public figure,” Priyamani notes, adding that while she hasn’t seen colourism in the film industry specifically, she believes that social media is a nightmare that frequently fosters self-doubt.

“People on social media have talked about my skin colour. 99% of the population will love you just the way you are. But there’s this one percent who will tell you that your body looks fat and your skin looks dark,” rues the 37-year-old.

Further, Priyamani adds that the film industry sets unrealistic beauty standards, which does not help the situation. She says, “In this industry, you need to look prim and proper all the time and you have to maintain your body, skin, hair and nails.” However, the actor admits that there are moments when things are difficult: “There are days when you want to hang up your boots and say, ‘I want to be me for one day. I don’t want to do all these things. I want to eat whatever I want to. I don’t want to look good’.”

The Family Man actor believes it is critical for public figures to speak out against these issues in order to start a conversation. And “live and let live” is the mantra that she wants everyone to live by. The actor says, “The idea is to let people be happy. If you’ve got anything positive to say, say it. And if you don’t, just keep your comments to yourself. You may not like me, but why do you have to pass on your opinion to other people and ask them to not like me?”

ott:10