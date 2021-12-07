Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil's film promises an exciting thriller about red sandalwood smuggling. Watch
telugu cinema

Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil's film promises an exciting thriller about red sandalwood smuggling. Watch

The trailer of Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 has been released. The film features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil among others. Watch the trailer here.
Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa: The Rise Part 1.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 10:23 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The trailer of Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, starring actor Allu Arjun, was released on Monday night ahead of the film’s release in cinemas on December 17. Going by the visuals, the film promises an exciting action-thriller set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer opens with a dialogue that explains the worth of red sandalwood and how cargo worth billions get smuggled overseas from Seshachalam forests in Andhra Pradesh.

Allu Arjun gets introduced as Pushparaj aka Pushpa, a truck driver, who smuggles red sandalwood for a living. We get shots where we see him flex his acting chops. The visuals also assure that the film will be high on spectacular action sequences.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the other actors in key roles. Sunil, in a refreshing departure from his comic roles, plays one of the antagonists. Popular television anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj gets to play a feisty character.

Fahadh Faasil, who plays the prime antagonist, is seen in the last shot of the trailer. Sporting a thick moustache and clean-shaven head, he looks menacing and leaves a solid impact in just a few seconds. It film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Pushpa, which will be released in two parts, marks the third collaboration of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun after films such as Arya and Arya 2. The project has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film will also mark Allu Arjun’s Bollywood debut as the project is being dubbed in Hindi as well. The first part of the film is gearing up for a massive release.

Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. The film, which grossed over 200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj in leading roles while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role.

