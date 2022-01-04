R Madhavan ‘can’t get over’ Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s camaraderie in RRR: ‘Imploding with envy’. See post

Actor R Madhavan on Tuesday said that the camaraderie between Jr NTR and Ram Charan in their upcoming film RRR makes him 'so jealous'. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a clip of the song Naatu Naatu. It features Jr NTR and Ram Charan dancing to the track.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

R Madhavan, who seems to have made a slight typo in his tweet, wrote, "Naatu Naatu song--I can (can't) get over this video... it’s simply extraordinary ordinary. The camaraderie between @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan makes me so jealous. I am imploding with envy. So proud of you both-hats off (red heart emojis)." Replying to him, RRR Movie tweeted, "Thank you Maddy Sir!."

RRR Movie tweeted, "Thank you Maddy Sir!."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

R Madhavan responded, "You folks are going to tear it apart and redefine movie collections in India." RRR Movie wrote, "We are geared up and just waiting for the right moment to blast sir! Hope we overcome the theatre issues in the nation very very very soon!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 1, the makers of the RRR postponed the film's release due to the closing of theatres in many states across the country. Earlier, the movie was slated to release on January 7.

Taking to Twitter, the makers issued their official statement for the postponement, which read, "In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, we will."

It also said, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Set in pre-independence India, RRR is a fictional take on the younger days of freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively. The SS Rajamouli directorial also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | R Madhavan ‘moved to tears’ as Decoupled becomes second most watched show on Netflix in India

R Madhavan stars in the recently released show Decoupled. Created by Manu Joseph, Decoupled also features Surveen Chawla and Apara Jariwala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON