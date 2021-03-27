Raai Laxmi: Kannada cinema has undergone a massive change, it now has pan India appeal

She started her career in Kannada film industry with Valmiki back in 2005 and actor Raai Laxmi says that the evolution of cinema has been rather astounding.

“The Kannada film industry has undergone a massive change. From where I had started to today when I look at it, it is at a different place altogether. They are really making some big films and after KGF (2018) it has become bigger. It has a pan India appeal,” Laxmi says.

The actor, who is born and brought up in Bengaluru, says that earlier Kannada films would not even get dubbed in other languages in other states.

“But now even Kannada films have come into that category. Initially, it was only for Kannada audience and Kannada people. But now the industry is making films that can be watched by other people with dubbing and subtitles,” she shares.

Talking about the time when she started off in the Kannada industry, the 31-year-old says is heartening to see the graph of Kannada cinema and she would love to do more films in the language.

“Though I don’t get a lot of time to do Kannada films but the best part is that when I do films in any other language, it either gets dubbed in Kannada. Initially I used to manage to do one Kannada film a year but now the scenario has changed a bit. But my career here has been great as I have worked with all top actors – Darshan, Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra. It is one industry that I can come back to whenever I want to. It is like coming back home to work. That is the kind of feeling for me,” she explains.

And Laxmi, who has worked in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films, is already gearing up for her next Kannada project, Jhansi I.P.S, which she says is going to be monumental in her career as it is for the first time that she has dabbled with the action genre.

“I am just eagerly waiting to see how it turns out. I was really in two minds about the film. A lot of people had told me to do an action film and I finally got a good script. I have trained very hard for it. I didn’t have the confidence before to do an action film because for an action film you have to be very fit and have a physique and personality as well. But I finally attained that. Now a lot of action films are coming my way,” she concludes.