Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru had their first child, a baby boy they named Dev Nidimoru, on November 19. The actor announced the news a day later on her Instagram account and announced the baby’s name. Raj’s sister Sheetal revealed that she has since prayed at a temple, dargah and a church for the family.
(Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru blessed with a baby boy, name him Dev Nidimoru)
Raj Nidimoru’s sister prays at temple, dargah, church after baby’s birth
Raj’s sister Sheetal posted pictures on her Instagram account of her and their aunt visiting Haji Ali Dargah, Siddhivinayak Temple, and St. Michael’s Church in Mumbai to pray for Dev, whom she called a ‘precious little gift from God’. She visited the religious places on Ekadashi while fasting, she mentioned.
“As Amma lovingly took his drishti, our intention was that every gaze upon him turn into a blessing. May Dev grow up loving all people, respecting every faith, and finding wisdom in all that connects us. And may Raj and Sam discover even deeper love, joy and purpose in life as they grow alongside their little boy,” wrote Sheetal. She also wrote about celebrating his birth with a custard apple cream at the Haji Ali juice centre, ending her note with, “Sarva Maṅgalāni Bhavantu (May all good things prevail).”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru welcome baby boy
On Friday, Samantha posted a picture on Instagram that has been marked as ‘AI content’ by the platform. It shows a baby dressed in cream holding a mother’s finger. “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. (heart and evil eye emojis) Samantha & Raj,” wrote the actor, sharing the news.{{/usCountry}}
On Friday, Samantha posted a picture on Instagram that has been marked as ‘AI content’ by the platform. It shows a baby dressed in cream holding a mother’s finger. “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. (heart and evil eye emojis) Samantha & Raj,” wrote the actor, sharing the news.{{/usCountry}}
The couple soon received congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. Nayanthara commented with numerous heart and hug emojis, writing, “Awwww. Congratulations. So so happy for uuuuu.” Trisha Krishnan called it the ‘bestest news’ while congratulating Samantha. Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, “Tears of joy.” Lakshmi Manchu commented, “Congratsssssssssss so so sooooo happy for you. Sending you three lots of love.”
Upasana Konidela, Kajal Aggarwal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nazriya Nazim, Vicky Kaushal and several others congratulated the new parents.
About Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru
Samantha and Raj worked together on The Family Man Season 2 in 2021 and reunited for the 2024 web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The couple soon began appearing at events together and were often spotted together, leading to speculation that they were dating. In December 2025, they made their relationship official with a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi temple at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Samantha found out she was pregnant while shooting for their recent film together, Maa Inti Bangaaram.
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Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
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