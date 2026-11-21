Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru had their first child, a baby boy they named Dev Nidimoru, on November 19. The actor announced the news a day later on her Instagram account and announced the baby’s name. Raj’s sister Sheetal revealed that she has since prayed at a temple, dargah and a church for the family.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a puja at home right before the baby's birth. more less

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(Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru blessed with a baby boy, name him Dev Nidimoru)

Raj Nidimoru’s sister prays at temple, dargah, church after baby’s birth

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Raj’s sister Sheetal posted pictures on her Instagram account of her and their aunt visiting Haji Ali Dargah, Siddhivinayak Temple, and St. Michael’s Church in Mumbai to pray for Dev, whom she called a ‘precious little gift from God’. She visited the religious places on Ekadashi while fasting, she mentioned.

“As Amma lovingly took his drishti, our intention was that every gaze upon him turn into a blessing. May Dev grow up loving all people, respecting every faith, and finding wisdom in all that connects us. And may Raj and Sam discover even deeper love, joy and purpose in life as they grow alongside their little boy,” wrote Sheetal. She also wrote about celebrating his birth with a custard apple cream at the Haji Ali juice centre, ending her note with, “Sarva Maṅgalāni Bhavantu (May all good things prevail).”

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru welcome baby boy

{{^usCountry}} On Friday, Samantha posted a picture on Instagram that has been marked as ‘AI content’ by the platform. It shows a baby dressed in cream holding a mother’s finger. “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. (heart and evil eye emojis) Samantha & Raj,” wrote the actor, sharing the news. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, Samantha posted a picture on Instagram that has been marked as ‘AI content’ by the platform. It shows a baby dressed in cream holding a mother’s finger. “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. (heart and evil eye emojis) Samantha & Raj,” wrote the actor, sharing the news. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple soon received congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. Nayanthara commented with numerous heart and hug emojis, writing, “Awwww. Congratulations. So so happy for uuuuu.” Trisha Krishnan called it the ‘bestest news’ while congratulating Samantha. Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, “Tears of joy.” Lakshmi Manchu commented, “Congratsssssssssss so so sooooo happy for you. Sending you three lots of love.”

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Upasana Konidela, Kajal Aggarwal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nazriya Nazim, Vicky Kaushal and several others congratulated the new parents.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru

Samantha and Raj worked together on The Family Man Season 2 in 2021 and reunited for the 2024 web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The couple soon began appearing at events together and were often spotted together, leading to speculation that they were dating. In December 2025, they made their relationship official with a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi temple at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Samantha found out she was pregnant while shooting for their recent film together, Maa Inti Bangaaram.