Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches Maa Inti Bangaaram with fans in theatres; Raj Nidimoru's sister lauds her ‘mesmerising’ act

On Tuesday, Sheetal took to Instagram and shared a video of Samantha watching the film with fans in a theatre, along with a montage of audience reactions after the screening. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Some drove over an hour. Some showed up in sarees. Some cheered like proud family. Some learnt steps in front of the theatre. And one 10-month-old left singing her own little version of 'ta ta ta ta…' and dancing to herself. What stayed with me was the contrast. All that strength. All that fire. Yet somehow the character never lost her tenderness. Not softness instead of strength, softness within strength."

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying the success of her recent release, Maa Inti Bangaaram . The actor has been receiving praise for her performance in the film. Her sister-in-law, Sheetal Nidimoru, has now shared a video of Samantha watching the film with fans in a theatre and smiling as they cheer loudly during her action sequence. Sheetal also penned a note revealing that she has already watched the film twice.

She further praised Samantha's performance and wrote, "Maybe that's why the celebration felt bigger than a movie. No bitterness. No humiliation. No need to prove she was better than anyone. Just heart. Maybe that's what everyone was cheering for.

"It was pure pleasure to watch with my Michigan friends! Watching Samantha on the big screen in a Telugu film for the very first time was nothing short of mesmerising. Seeing this sweet soul carry a character with so much strength, vulnerability, grace and conviction. The discipline behind it, the heart behind it, and the humanity she brought to every scene."

Sheetal also praised her brother, Raj Nidimoru, and wrote, "And then there were the moments that made me smile unexpectedly… hearing echoes of my brother Raj Nidimoru's voice, humour ('Klachak' is a word coined by him back in his student days in Tirupati 😅), observations and worldview woven throughout the story. Family will know exactly what I mean.

"A beautiful creative vision of my brother Raj, brought to life through Nandini Reddy's direction, with every character feeling thoughtfully chosen, beautifully written and wonderfully portrayed."

She concluded, "And to the actors, writers, musicians, technicians, assistants, production teams and countless unseen hands who helped create this experience… 🙏🏽 thank you. I've watched it twice and am going again this week. Not because I missed something, but because every time I watch it, I leave wanting to be a little better than I was yesterday."

Samantha re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Made my day."

About Maa Inti Bangaaram Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of Swarna (Samantha), who meets her husband Anirudh's (Diganth Manchale) family for the first time. Even as she struggles to impress her in-laws, her violent past resurfaces and threatens to undo her future. Not only must she win over her new family, but she must also ensure they never discover the darkness she endured.

Directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures, the film stars Samantha in the lead role as Swarna/Jhansi, alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi in supporting roles. The film has collected ₹46 crore worldwide in just four days and continues its successful run at the box office.