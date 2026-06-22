Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film collects over ₹25 crore after good weekend

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 4: Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres on Friday. The film performed well in its first weekend, becoming the actor’s highest-grossing solo-starrer. Despite an expected dip on its first Monday, the film has managed to hold its own. Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in the Nandini Reddy film.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected ₹3.41 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹26.51 crore. It showed an occupancy of 27.4% from 2768 shows. The film brought in ₹5.35 crore on its opening day and performed well during the weekend. During the weekend, it collected ₹7.65 crore on Saturday and ₹10.10 crore on Sunday. The film has performed better in Telugu, despite also releasing in Tamil as Engal Thangam.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the film’s story, and Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi aided him in the screenplay. The film stars Samantha in the lead role along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. This is Nandini and Samantha’s third film after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019).

“On the surface, Maa Inti Bangaaram follows the same template that numerous heroes have used for years now. A family man on the surface has a violent past that he does everything to protect his loved ones from. Before Rajinikanth had Jailer (2023), he had Baashha (1995). Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (2022) is also not far from your mind as you watch this film. But what sets it apart is that there’s a woman at the forefront of this battle. And with the woman comes a healthy dose of femininity, not just in the way she tackles things, but also as to why she’s in a difficult situation in the first place,” reads Hindustan Times’ review of the film.

Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed over ₹43 crore in its first weekend. Thanking the audience for the response, Nandini wrote, “For making this story your own , for getting everything we tried to say and for celebrating it ….. this is truly the victory of the audience (folded hands emojis)….. so so grateful. This win hits very different.” It remains to be seen if the film maintains momentum through the week or shows a further dip.